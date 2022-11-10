Meet The English cast: who's who in the new Western series

Read on to find out which stars make up The English cast.

The English is a Western drama that follows two travelers who — unbeknownst to them—have a shared past. In the new series coming to the BBC and Prime Video from BAFTA-winning British filmmaker, Hugo Blick, English aristocrat Cornelia Locke teams up with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp on a journey across 1890s America.

Together, they confront increasingly difficult and horrifying challenges which push them to their very limits, all whilst they head for their ultimate destination: the town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

The English features an ensemble cast, though we haven't learned too much about some of the characters that Cornelia and Eli will come across in their travels just yet. Whilst we wait for the series to arrive, you can read up on some of the stars who are set to appear in the drama that being billed as "a uniquely compelling parable on race, love and power."

Who's who in The English cast: Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke

The English's lead star, Cornelia Locke. (Image credit: 2022 The English © Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios)

Emily Blunt leads The English cast as Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman who is setting out on a quest for revenge.

Where else have you seen Emily Blunt? Blunt is known for a variety of projects including her title role in Mary Poppins Returns, her star turn as Evelyn Abbott in her husband John Krasinski's A Quite Place movies, plus roles in Edge of Tomorrow, Jungle Cruise, The Devil Wears Prada, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen and Wild Rosemary Thyme. She's also due to appear in Oppenheimer in 2023.

Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp

Eli Whipp. (Image credit: 2022 The English © Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios)

Eli Whipp is a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout who teams up with Cornelia on their epic cross-country journey.

Where else have you seen Chaske Spencer? Spencer is likely best-known for his part in the Twilight saga, where he played Sam Uley. He's also appeared in Banshee, Shouting Secrets, Blindspot, Wild Indian, Sneaky Pete, Jessica Jones and Woman Walks Ahead.

Stephen Rea as Sheriff Robert Marshall

Robert Marshall. (Image credit: 2022 The English © Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios)

Stephen Rea plays a local sheriff in the new town of Hoxem.

Where else have you seen Stephen Rea? Rea has appeared in a number of movies including V for Vendetta, The Crying Game and Interview with a Vampire plus TV series such as The Stranger, Counterpart, War & Peace and Utopia.

Valerie Pachner as Martha Myers

Sheriff Marshall and Martha Myers. (Image credit: 2022 The English © Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios)

Valerie Pachner features as Martha Myers, a young widow from Hoxem, Wyoming who is tangled up in the sheriff's investigation.

Where else have you seen Valerie Pachner? Pachner recently played Henrietta Fischer in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. She's also appeared in The King's Man, Another Coin for the Merry-Go-Round, A Hidden Life, The Ground Beneath My Feet and Bauhaus - A New Era.

Who else features in The English cast?

Whilst The English is primarily Cornelia and Eli's story, there are still plenty of stars set to appear in the show as part of their quest. They include: Ciarán Hinds (Belfast, The Dry), Rafe Spall (The Big Short, Trying), Tom Hughes (Victoria, A Discovery of Witches), Nichola McAuliffe (Tomorrow Never Dies), Toby Jones (Marvellous), Steve Wall (The Witcher, Raised by Wolves), Sule Rimi (Black Earth Rising), Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5) and Malcolm Storry (The Princess Bride, Doc Martin).

The English premieres in the UK on Thursday, November 10 at 9 pm on BBC Two. Outside of the UK, the series will be available to stream on Prime Video on Friday, November 11.