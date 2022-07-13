Trying season 3: air date, cast, trailer, exclusive interview and everything we know

Charming comedy-drama Trying has been a sure-fire hit with viewers, receiving universal praise for its natural ability to bring light and humor to the often heart-wrenching subjects of fertility issues, fostering and adoption.

As the series returns with Trying season 3, the couple at the heart of the show, Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith), are finally granted their wish as they become parents for the very first time.

Here, Rafe and Esther tell us everything we need to know about Trying season 3...

The eight-part season will debut on Friday, July 22 at 9 pm with a double-bill. Episodes will be released weekly thereafter.

What's the plot of Trying season 3?

The action picks up not long after the Trying season 2 finale, when social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton) sent Nikki and Jason home with their new foster daughter, Princess (Eden Togwell).

But after discovering a stowaway in the boot of their car — Princess’s little brother Tyler (Mickey McAnulty) — can the couple convince the authorities to let him stay too?

"After going through the arduous adoption process, Jason and Nikki are finally matched with Princess," says Rafe. "But when they find Tyler in the boot, they then have 12 weeks to convince the authorities that they can provide a home for two kids."

But according to Esther, raising two children isn't quite what they envisioned. "Nikki had an idea of what type of parent she was going to be, but the reality is very different," she says. "Coming to terms with that is tricky and it creates tension with Jason. Their approaches to parenting are different."

Jason and Nikki hope to do their best by foster children Tyler and Princess. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Who's in the cast of Trying season 3?

In addition to Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as Jason and Nikki, the cast includes Sian Brooke as Nikki's sister Karen and Darren Boyd as Karen's new husband, Scott. Plus Phil Davis and Paula Wilcox return as Jason's parents, Vic and Sandra, and Imelda Staunton is back as social worker Penny.

The cast spent more time working with young stars Eden Togwell (Princess) and Mickey McAnulty (Tyler) this season, too.

"Eden and Mickey were so fun," says Esther. "I remember Mickey asking Rafe if it was his first job!"

Rafe laughs: "I said, ‘How dare you! Have you seen my IMDB page?!’ No, they were lovely, charming kids, and they were inconsolable when we finished filming. They bought us all presents."

Is there a trailer for Trying season 3?

Yes, here's the official trailer from Apple TV+ teasing all the ups and downs to come in season three as Jason and Nikki navigate life as new parents, with plenty of humor and heartbreak along the way!