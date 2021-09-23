‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’: Cast, release date and everything we know about the sequel

Harry Potter fans will once again be able to head back into that magical world with the upcoming release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third entry in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise that began in 2016.

While the original slate of Harry Potter films are always a big grab for whatever streaming service has them (currently HBO Max), the Fantastic Beasts franchise is keeping things rolling on the big screen, with the latest adventure set to take place in 2022 with many of the series’ familiar faces and a couple of new ones.

Here is everything we know about Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

What is the plot of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’?

The original Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film followed Newt Scamander, who travels to America with his magical suitcase filled with all kinds of, well, fantastic beasts. Most of the plot revolves around Newt’s animals mistakenly being released in 1920s New York City and him working to collect them with the help of witches Tina and Queenie Goldstein and muggle Jacob Kowalski, but the climax revealed that the real antagonist of the film was Gellert Grindelwald, a famously dark wizard.

The sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, still included some new and amazing creatures, but the plot shifted to being about Newt working for Hogwarts Professor Albus Dumbledore to track down and stop Grindelwald. The film ended with our group of heroes split and Grindelwald gaining a group of followers as he plans to wage war against muggles.

Plot details for the third film (in a planned series of five) are being kept under wraps, as the synopsis on IMDb simply reads: “The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series, which follows the adventures of Newt Scamander.” However, with the title being The Secrets of Dumbledore, which was just announced on Sept. 22 (reported by Deadline ), we can likely expect that Jude Law’s version of the character will have a larger role to play in the film.

Who is in the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ cast?

The main quartet of actors of the series — Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol — are all returning for the third film, as are series alums Ezra Miller, Callum Turner and the aforementioned Jude Law.

However, Johnny Depp, who portrayed Grindelwald in the first two films, will not be returning for the next adventure. Depp was removed from the role following the accusations of domestic abuse against him in the U.K. courts. The filmmakers have tapped Mads Mikkelsen to take over the role of Grindelwald.

Here is the cast list, again per IMDb :

Eddie Redmayne - Newt Scamander

Katherine Waterston - Tina Goldstein

Dan Fogler - Jacob Kowalski

Alison Sudol - Queenie Goldstein

Jude Law - Albus Dumbledore

Mads Mikkelsen - Gellert Grindelwald

Ezra Miller - Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore

Callum Turner - Theseus Scamander

Poppy Corby-Tuech - Rosie

Victoria Yeates - Bunty

Jessica Williams - Eulalie Hicks

Who is the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ director?

Since 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the world of Harry Potter on film has been in the hands of David Yates, and that will continue with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Yates has almost exclusively been directing Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts films since 2007, with the lone exception being 2016’s The Legend of Tarzan in between Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. That won’t be changing anytime soon either, as Yates is already attached to direct both Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 4 and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 5.

In addition to announcing the title on Sept. 22, Warner Bros. also shared that they were moving up the release date of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore from the originally planned July 15, 2022, to April 15, 2022. This currently would have the latest Fantastic Beasts movie going up against DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys and the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum movie The Lost City of D on its opening weekend.

Friendly reminder, Warner Bros. has already announced that it would not be continuing its hybrid release strategy with HBO Max that has seen all of the studio’s 2021 films get a simultaneous, limited release on the streaming service as in theaters. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, as well as all 2022 Warner Bros. movies, will have an exclusive run in theaters before it arrives on streaming or digital services.

Is there a ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ trailer?

No trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been released as of yet. However, with its new early spring release date, it’s all the more likely that a trailer is coming sooner rather than later; perhaps with one of Warner Bros. remaining 2021 films, like Dune, The Matrix Resurrections or King Richard.

What to Watch will continue to update this page as more information on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore becomes available. In the meantime, if you want to catch up with the Harry Potter spinoff series, you can watch them online.