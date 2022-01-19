'Riches' - Plot, cast, trailer and everything we know about ITV drama

ITV have confirmed filming is underway on Riches, a "a glossy, high stakes family drama", written and directed by Abby Ajayi.

The six-part series - which some have already compared to HBO's hit series Succession - focuses upon the exploits of the brash, super-successful and wealthy Richards family, with a stellar cast of British talent already signed on to star.

Here's everything we know so far...

When will 'Riches' be on TV?

Filming began in London in December 2021, so a release date of later this year or early in 2023 seems likely. When ITV confirm an official air date, we'll let you know.

Amazon Prime have acquired the international rights to Riches, so the series will be available to watch on the streaming service in the US, following its broadcast in the UK.

What happens in 'Riches'?

An ITV synopsis reads...

"A smart businessman, with an undeniably ruthless streak, Stephen Richards is one of the UK’s most successful Black businessmen.

He’s built his renowned business empire, Flair & Glory, through hard work and his entrepreneurial skills, making it the market leader in black hair and beauty. But, his rise to the top hasn’t been easy.

After 20 years of success, he’s at the helm of a multi-million pound cosmetics empire and is reaping the rewards of his ambitions. He's a great advocate for black-owned business; powerful, driven and impassioned, and with a glamourous, second wife, Claudia (Sarah Niles), life is never dull. Along with their adult children, Alesha (Adeyinka Akinrinade), Gus (Ola Orebiyi) and Wanda (Nneka Okoye) they love spending their hard-earned cash and enjoying the good life.

Whilst in New York, Nina (Deborah Ayorinde), and Simon (Emmanuel Imani), his estranged children from his first marriage, have established themselves as business people in their own right, each successful in their own field.

When Stephen suffers a stroke, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his life hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide. With secrets and lies rising to the surface and the Richards empire at stake, it's going to be a complicated family reunion."

Who stars in 'Riches'?

Deborah Ayorinde (Them, Truth Be Told) stars as Nina, the estranged daughter of self-made millionaire Stephen Richards played by Hugh Quarshie (Stephen, The Murder of Stephen Lawrence).

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You) plays Stephen’s second wife, Claudia, and Brendan Coyle who famously played Bates in Downton Abbey is Stephen’s trusted advisor and confidante, Gideon. Hermione Norris (Cold Feet, Luther) will play Stephen’s long-standing and faithful PA, Maureen Dawson.

The cast is completed by Adeyinka Akinrinade (Top Boy, Temple), Ola Orebiyi (Cherry, A Brixton Tale), CJ Beckford (Sitting in Limbo, The Trial of Christine Keeler), Nneka Okoye (Grantchester, The A List) and Emmanuel Imani (Cobra, Black Earth Rising).

Who is Abby Ajayi?

The Riches creator started her screenwriting career by penning episodes for shows like EastEnders, Casualty and Hollyoaks, but in recent years has written for acclaimed US legal show How To Get Away With Murder and Hulu series Four Weddings and a Funeral. Here's what she has to say about her new project...

"Riches is a love letter to Black London and it has been thrilling to create the Richards' family and celebrate their opulence, their ambition and their immigrant grit. Our talented ensemble of actors are a joy and I’m excited to be partnering with Amazon and ITV, working alongside the powerhouses of Greenacre Films and Monumental Television to bring this show to the screen.”

Head of Drama at ITV, Polly Hill, adds...

“Abby’s scripts are brilliant, full of family feuds in a world of privilege and power that surprise and entertain. We are delighted with the brilliant cast we have, and can’t wait to see them bring Abby’s characters to life. It promises to be a real treat for the ITV audience next year.”

Is there a trailer for 'Riches'?

There's no trailer yet, but as soon as one lands we'll let you know...