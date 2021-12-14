'The Fall Of The House of Usher': cast, plot and all about this new Netflix adaptation of the famous Edgar Allan Poe horror story

Netflix’s supernatural thriller The Fall Of The House of Usher comes from the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor and will also star Star Wars legend Mark Hamill in the creepy tale. Based on the Gothic horror tale The Fall Of The House of Usher by American writer Edgar Allan Poe, the eight-part series directed by Mike Flanagan includes themes of madness, family, isolation and tragedy, as well a very spooky family mansion that’s rumoured to be alive!

So here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming supernatural horror series The Fall Of The House Of Usher, which also stars Supergirl and Cagney and Lacey star Carl Lumbly, Battlestar Galactica's Mary McDonnell and another legendary Hollywood actor Frank Langella who has famously played Richard Nixon and Dracula…

The Fall Of The House of Usher will be released on Netflix as an eight-episode series. Filming hasn’t started yet, so there’s no release date or trailer, but we expect it to land on our screens some time in 2022, perhaps in time to creep us out for Halloween!

‘The Fall Of The House of Usher’ plot

Edgar Allan Poe wrote the original The Fall of the House of Usher as a supernatural short story, which was first published in 1839. It follows Roderick Usher and his twin sister Madeline, who live in a mansion that Roderick believes is alive and exercises some degree of control over its inhabitants. Meanwhile, Madeline suffers from strange, deathlike trances and Roderick is experiencing worsening mental illness and hysteria. The story charts a family falling into madness and isolation, while the new Netflix series is described as a modern-day interpretation that draws from various Poe tales in an epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy.

‘The Fall Of The House of Usher’ cast — Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film franchise, plays a character yet to be named in The Fall Of The House of Usher, but who’s described as being ‘surprisingly at home in the shadows.’ Sounds spooky!

As well as Star Wars, Mark Hamill has also recently appeared on TV in Man Down, The Big Bang Theory and What We Do In The Shadows.

Playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars in the 1970s propelled Mark Hamill to worldwide stardom. (Image credit: Alamy)

‘The Fall Of The House of Usher’ — who else is starring

Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon) leads the cast as Roderick Usher, described as ‘the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty’. Also starring alongside Mark Hamill is Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica, Dances With Wolves), who plays Roderick’s twin sister Madeline, with Carl Lumbly (Cagney and Lacey, Supergirl) as investigator C. Auguste Dupin, who was featured in multiple works by Poe. E.T: The Extra Terrestrial star Henry Thomas, Foundation actress T’Nia Miller, Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, and Paola Nunez will also star.

Frank Langella plays Roderick Usher in 'The Fall Of The House Of Usher'.. (Image credit: Getty)

Mary McDonnell is playing Roderick Usher’s twin sister Madeline. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer for ‘The Fall Of The House of Usher’?

It's far too early to see a trailer for The Fall Of The House of Usher, but we will post it once one arrives.

‘The Fall Of the House Of Usher’ author Edgar Allan Poe

Edgar Allan Poe was an American writer, best known for his poetry and short stories, particularly his tales of mystery and the macabre. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1809 and his tale The Murders in the Rue Morgue (1841) initiated the modern detective story, while The Raven, penned in 1845, remains one of the best-known poems in the American literature. Poe died in 1949 in mysterious circumstances, having been found delirious on the streets of Baltimore.