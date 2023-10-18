The Fall of the House of Usher episode 5 recap: What does Roderick know?

The Fall of the House of Usher episode 5 takes us deeper into the story, focusing on what Roderick actually knows about his children's deaths. We know that he called Dupin to confess all manner of things, and now it's getting intriguing.

The fifth episode focuses on what happened to Victorine. Now we've witnessed the death of three Usher siblings, we've got three more to go, and more dark secrets to uncover when it comes to the fates of this truly cursed family.

Now we're over the halfway point, fans are gripped, and plenty went down in this episode. So read on to recap everything that happened in The Fall of the House of Usher episode 5...

Does Roderick really know how his children died?

Given the fact this is a unique set of circumstances, and all six children died within a two-week period, Roderick would be forgiven for not really knowing what went down.

However, he does seem to have an idea, although he's being very coy about the whole thing. It seems he recognizes Verna (Carla Gugino), the mysterious woman who has been killing the children in increasingly brutal ways.

When Usher family lawyer Pym (Mark Hamill) shows Roderick and Madeline the photo Leo took of Verna with the cat, they realize it is also the security guard from the night of Camille’s death and the woman in the red cloak at Perry’s party, and things start adding up.

Madeline reminds her brother of New Year's Eve 1979, theorizing that Verna is the bartender's daughter and therefore an unhinged heir to Roderick's fortune. However, Roderick seems reluctant to talk about that night and swears he didn't sleep with the bartender.

With the memory of the bartender in his mind, Roderick heads back down to the basement of the Fortunato building. He starts hearing things and wonders if he’s losing his mind or if the crazy explanation he has in his head could be true.

However, he doesn’t elaborate on what that crazy explanation actually is, but he does have a thought on how to stop his children from being murdered: he has to die. He contemplates several ways of killing himself, but can’t go through with any of them.

How does Victorine Lafourcade die?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another one bites the dust in episode 5, although by this point you probably shouldn't be surprised. Victorine is our next target, and on the night of her death she's really going through it.

Alessandra (Paola Núñez) finds out that Victorine (T’Nia Miller) is pushing the human trials for the heart mesh device along, and has even forged Alessandra's signature on data reports. Naturally, she's furious about this and the two have a huge argument.

By the end of it, Alessandra refuses to do the surgery, breaks up with Victorine and tells her that her entire family are "monsters". She also doesn't care about Pym's NDA and tells Victorine that she's going to the authorities to report the fraud.

We then flash to Victorine who is in her office repeatedly calling Alessandra to apologize, hoping they can work things out and come to an agreement following their massive fight.

As she goes about her day, she keeps hearing this chirping noise but has no idea where it's coming from. It's driving her nuts, and this seems familiar. Remember how no one could see the cat but Leo?

Roderick shows up at Victorine’s house to offer his complete support, apologize for pitting his children against each other, and be honest about why he’s been on her case about the heart mesh device. While a nice gesture, she's distracted during the entire conversation.

She tells her father to listen for the noise, and to her surprise, he can hear it too. He can also smell something strange. As Roderick starts to tune in to what Victorine was experiencing, she begins to realize what happened the last time she saw Alessandra.

During their argument, she threw a bookend at her, and it hit her square in the head. She slowly bled out on the floor and Victorine did nothing to help her, letting her girlfriend die.

Roderick follows the sound into a back room and walks into a truly horrific scene. Alessandra is dead, propped against the wall with her chest cut open. He realizes that Victorine sewed the heart mesh into her heart and it has been repeatedly pumping.

Disturbingly, Victorine even tries to talk to Alessandra's dead body as if she's alive and accuses her of "not being a team player". Roderick tries to get Victorine away from the scene, but she stabs herself in the heart right in front of him, saying that "if we're going to succeed, we'll need a better heart".

Victorine's death is the first of the siblings' to effectively be ruled as suicide, but it was clear she was suffering from a serious breakdown. Has Verna got something to do with it?

The Fall Of The House of Usher is available worldwide on Netflix now.