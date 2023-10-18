The Fall of the House of Usher episode 6 recap: What is Frederick doing to his wife?

The Fall of the House of Usher episode 6 sees the titular downfall of another sibling, after Tamerlane had a breakdown during the launch of her new business, running into the truly terrifying Verna.

On top of this, we saw Frederick Usher's horrible treatment of his wife, and Pym did some digging into who (or what) Verna might be.

So it's been quite a thrilling episode. Here's a breakdown of the main things that happened...

What is Frederick doing to his wife?

This episode confirmed that Frederick has been doing some seriously shady things to his wife, Morella (Crystal Balint). On the surface she appeared to be ill, and the couple's daughter Lenore (Kyliegh Curran) was relieved when her mother started speaking.

However, when she excitedly tells her father that she's doing better, he seemed very calm about the whole thing and not like a husband who would be concerned about his wife. Turns out, there's a logical and downright scary explanation for this.

We see him alone in his wife's room and it is revealed he has been drugging her using Fortunato medication which leaves her unable to move or speak, but she's still able to hear and see everything around her.

He’s torturing his wife because he believes she is a liar and a cheater. Morella is his hostage and no one has realized, but something tells us he'll get his comeuppance really soon...

How does Tamerlane Usher die?

Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher. (Image credit: Netflix)

Tamerlane's death seems to happen a lot quicker than the others and is easy to rule as a mere freak accident.

She makes it home from the Goldbug launch in one piece, despite her growing hallucinations and bouts of insanity, which saw her having a breakdown at the event and lashing out at things no one else could see, including visions of Verna in the audience.

When she's home, she soon runs into Verna. Spooked, Tamerlane starts swinging a fire poker around to try and catch Verna, who begins taunting her. Since she's surrounded by mirrors she ends up smashing a lot of them, sending glass everywhere around her home.

Soon, she spots Verna in a mirror on the ceiling in her bedroom and she jumps up, trying to hit Verna, but ends up smashing the mirror, where a shard from the ceiling slices her neck, killing her.

It might not be the most dramatic death we've seen in this series, but it does answer the question of how Tamerlane died.

What does Pym discover about Verna?

Carla Gugino in The Fall of the House of Usher. (Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, the family lawyer Pym has been digging into Verna. He finds her patient file among Victorine's things, and it leads him all the way back to Roderick and Madeline’s childhood home, the very same place where Roderick has been speaking to Dupin throughout the series.

Pym and Madeline are now positive that Verna is targeting the Usher family, and, that's not all, because she actually wants to be found. Which is definitely not dangerous at all!

However, Pym can't find any information about a bartender or even a bar near Fortunato in 1979, but he does find something much weirder. After running Verna’s picture through an image search online, he finds photos of her with some of the most powerful people in the world stretching all the way back to 1901. The Koch brothers, Donald Trump, Prescott Bush, the Rockefellers, the Vanderbilts… the list goes on.

Madeline finds Roderick down in the basement of the Fortunato building, sitting in front of a brick wall. He tells her he hears bells, and she slaps him across the face, trying to make him see sense.

Whatever happened in 1979 was clearly serious... but what could it have been?

The Fall Of The House of Usher is available worldwide on Netflix now.