The Mandalorian season 3: trailer and everything we know about the Star Wars series

While the world of Star Wars continues to grow on Disney Plus, the streamer’s flagship show in a galaxy far, far away is The Mandalorian. Thankfully, the wait for The Mandalorian season 3 is nearing an end, with more Mando and baby Yoda (aka Grogu) adventures on the way.

The Mandalorian has proven to be a success with both fans and critics (the show has 14 Emmy wins across its two seasons as well as two nominations for Outstanding Drama series) and has served as a launching pad for a few other Disney Plus original series, like The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Ahsoka.

Here is everything we know about The Mandalorian season 3.

We’re still waiting on an official release date for The Mandalorian season 3, but the teaser trailer for the show (see below) confirms that it is returning in 2023.

Previous reports from the Star Wars Celebration that took place in May 2022 said that the latest season would land on Disney Plus in February 2023, but again, an exact date has not been announced.

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer

Since we mentioned the trailer directly above, we won’t make you scroll too far to watch it for yourself. Series star Pedro Pascal was quoted at the Star Wars Celebration event saying the new season would be, "Action. Spectacle. Surprises." While we can’t yet know what surprises lie in store, the trailer sure delivers on the first two. Check it out below.

What is The Mandalorian season 3 plot?

No plot information for The Mandalorian season 3 has been given, but we can gather some hints from where the show last left off and what we see in the trailer.

At the end of season 2, Mando, with the help of Boba Fett and Bo-Katan, rescues Grogu and defeats Moff Gideon, earning him the dark saber, a symbol of leadership among the Mandalore. Then, Luke Skywalker arrives having heard Grogu’s call through the force and offers to train him as a Jedi, leading to an emotional goodbye between Mando and Grogu, where Mando removes his helmet so his adopted son can see his face.

The story actually picks up in The Book of Boba Fett, as Mando gets a whole episode dedicated to his story after the events of season 2 (some have called it The Mandalorian season 2.5). In it, Mando meets with the Armorer, who tells him because he removed his helmet he can no longer be a part of the sect of Mandalorians he previously belonged to. But it’s not all bad news, as Grogu decides to give up his Jedi training and return to Mando.

From the trailer, we can see that Mando is going to have some confrontations with Bo-Katan (on what looks like Mandalore), meet back up with Greef Karga and go on some more intergalactic escapades.

Who is in The Mandalorian season 3 cast?

Pedro Pascal once again leads The Mandalorian as Mando, aka Din Djarin. Though we barely see his face behind the mask, this has become the defining role of Pascal's career to date. Though he is of course also known for his time on Game of Thrones, a fun supporting turn in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and is going to appear in the upcoming video game adaptation The Last of Us.

We can also see that Carl Weathers is going to return to the role of Greef Karga, as is Katee Sackhoff to the role of Bo-Katan. The rest of the cast is uncertain, as we don’t know if previous regulars like Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto or others are going to pop up again.

One name we can be sure that is not going to appear is Gina Carano, as Disney opted to stop working with the actress on The Mandalorian and a potential Cara Dune spinoff series.

How to watch The Mandalorian season 3?

To be sure you can watch The Mandalorian season 3, you need to be a subscriber to Disney Plus. The streaming service is available to US and UK subscribers as a standalone service, but US consumers can also opt to pair it with ESPN Plus and Hulu as part of the Disney Bundle or to have it as a standard feature on Hulu with Live TV.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are exclusively on Disney Plus if you want to catch up with or rewatch the series.