The Mandalorian season 3 cast: who's who in the Star Wars series

The Mandalorian season 3 cast features "old allies" and "new enemies"; here's who we know is set to appear right now.

The Mandalorian season 3 will finally reveal the next step in Din Djarin and Grogu's adventures throughout the galaxy far far away, and there are big things at the forefront. He's happily been reunited with young, green charge and is the current wielder of the Darksaber, though he's been cast out of his Mandalorian clan after revealing he's removed his helmet and can only be welcomed back by making a pilgrimage to his homeworld, Mandalore.

The plot synopsis for the new series promises "The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together", and we already know some of the familiar faces he'll be seeing this time around; read on to find out a little bit more about them.

The Mandalorian season 3 cast: Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin

You can't have The Mandalorian without, well, The Mandalorian. Din Djarin is the wandering bounty hunter-turned-guardian of Grogu, and he's since crossed paths with Jedi, members of the Empire, bounty hunters and beasts in his journeys so far. As per the trailer, we know he's looking for forgiveness from his clan and will be heading to Mandalore in order to do so.

Where else have you seen Pedro Pascal? The Mandalorian is arguably one of Pedro Pascal's most notable roles from recent years, though he's also currently co-starring in The Last Of Us as Joel Miller. Elsewhere, he's appeared in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Bubble and Wonder Woman 1984.

Grogu (aka Baby Yoda)

Grogu (that's "The Child", or "Baby Yoda", to his fans) is arguably the biggest star of the show, so it's good to see that's back on hand for adventures in the new series. Having been taken under the tutelage of Luke Skywalker last season, he's grown even more at one with the Force (as we can see in the trailer). There's no doubt that he'll show off his newfound powers and likely be the source of more mischief in season 3.

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Giancarlo Esposito will return as the thorn in Mando's side, Moff Gideon. A leader from the fallen Galactic Empire, he was one of the officers who took part in the Siege of Mandalore and was bent on recovering Grogu and the Darksaber. Last we saw him, his forces were foiled by Luke Skywalker and he was arrested at the end of season 2 by Cara Dune to be tried for his crimes; will he escape the clutches of the New Republic?

Where else have you seen Giancarlo Esposito? Esposito is likely best known for playing the villainous Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad and its prequel, Better Call Saul, though he's also featured in Revolution, Once Upon a Time, The Boys, Godfather of Harlem and, most recently, Kaleidoscope, among many other roles.

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Katee Sackhoff voiced Bo-Katan in The Clone Wars before reprising the role in live-action last season. There, she and her fellow Mandalorians ended up assisting Din Djarin in his rescue mission at the end of the season as she wished to recover the Darksaber from Moff Gideon so she could take up the throne on Mandalore... and wasn't totally happy with the fact that The Mandalorian ended up claiming it for himself after defeating Gideon in combat.

Where else have you seen Katee Sackhoff? Sackhoff is best known for starring in Battlestar Galactica, though she's appeared in Oculus, Riddick, CSI and 24 and voiced a variety of characters into animation and video games, too.

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

The Mandalorian's former foe Greef Karga is back. Whilst he was at odds with Din at first over his recovery of Grogu, Greef later had a change of heart when Grogu used his Force powers to save Greef's life, prompting the official to help The Mandalorian and Grogu escape Moff Gideon's forces. From then on, Greef took on more of a leadership role on Navarro and reinvested his credits to improve the place, and even offered to let The Mandalorian rejoin the Bounty Hunter's Guild.

Where else have you seen Carl Weathers? Weathers is likely best known for playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise or for his role in Predator. More recently, he's appeared in Chicago Justice, Arrested Development and Brothers. He's also taken on more directorial duties for The Mandalorian season 3.

Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto

Amy Sedaris is back as Peli Motto, a brilliant technician from Tatooine who fixed Din up with his new Naboo Starfighter and has been helping him raise Grogu along the way. From what we've seen, The Mandalorian will be paying another visit to her hangar before long... what could she be helping him out with next?

Where else have you seen Amy Sedaris? Sedaris has featured in Somebody I Used to Know, Dicktown, No Activity, Elf and Sex and the City, and has voiced characters in BoJack Horseman, Shrek the Third, Star vs. The Forces of Evil and Harley Quinn.

Emily Swallow as The Armorer

Will The Armorer welcome Din back into his Mandalorian clan?

The Armorer is the leader of Din's former Mandalorian clan, The Children of the Watch. Most notably, she built various pieces of equipment for her followers out of Beskar steel and was responsible for kicking Din out of their clan after he revealed he'd broken their core tenets and removed his helmet. She's also responsible for giving him his next quest of sorts, as The Armorerevealed he could win back his spot by journeying to Mandalore and bathing in the waters in the planet's mines.

Where else have you seen Emily Swallow? Emily Swallow has also appeared in Supernatural, SEAL Team, The Mentalist, Monday Mornings and voice Lisa in Castlevania.

Christopher Lloyd as ???

Lloyd's involvement in The Mandalorian is official, but his role in the Star Wars universe has not been revealed just yet, so we'll just have to wait and see who he might be portraying!

Where else have you seen Christopher Lloyd? Lloyd is best known for portraying Emmett "Doc" Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, though he's lent his voice to all manner of animated shows and video games over the years and has featured in Clue, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and The Addams Family (1991).

Who else will appear in the Mandalorian season 3 cast?

There are even more faces that we are expecting to see show up at some point during Mando's third outing. There are:

Paul Sun-hyung Lee (Kim's Convenience) as Carson Teva

Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live) - role unknown

Omid Abtahi (American Gods) as Dr. Pershing

The Mandalorian season 3 begins airing on Disney Plus from Wednesday, March 1.