The Bubble — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Bubble is a Netflix movie about a movie being filmed at the height of the pandemic! Ordinarily Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan has exactly what it takes to head up a huge action movie, but in The Bubble she’s taking on the role of an actress merely filming an epic about a bunch of flying dinosaurs. Confused? Don’t be — it all makes sense, we promise!

The movie features a group of actors forced to live in a Covid bubble during the height of the pandemic in 2020, as they make a film designed to help the world forget its troubles. But with the pandemic to contend with, strict restrictions to adhere to and a multitude of problems on set, it looks highly unlikely that they will all come out of the experience unscathed.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Bubble on Netflix which was penned by Girls director Judd Apatow and features a host of stars including Judd’s real-life wife Leslie Mann and his daughter Iris...

The Bubble is released worldwide by Netflix on Friday April 1, so there's not long to wait.

The Bubble plot

The Bubble is set against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and focuses on a group of actors and film crew who have to quarantine together in a hotel in order to film an action movie.

They are making Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem, the latest in a franchise about flying dinosaurs. The film is designed to provide audiences with some escapism during the pandemic whilst saving the film studio from financial ruin. However, the shoot is far from an easy one and the cast and crew have to tackle an outbreak of influenza, stifling social distancing restrictions and a number of other issues on set.

The Bubble stars David Duchovny, Iris Apatow and Pedro Pascal, as actors shooting their dinosaur movie. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Bubble cast — Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan played Amy Pond in Doctor Who from 2008 to 2013. She also starred as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers movies and Martha in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She’s also had roles in The Circle, The Call of the Wild and the TV series Selfie.

The Bubble star Karen Gillan launches the new Netflix movie. (Image credit: Netflix)

David Duchovny

David is best known for playing Fox Mulder in the huge hit sci-fi series The X Files, alongside Gillian Anderson’s Dana Scully. He also played Agent Dennis in the surreal show Twin Peaks and starred in movies such as Return To Me, Zoolander and Things We Lost in the Fire.

In The Bubble David Duchovny and Leslie Mann star as a divorced acting couple forced to isolate together.

David Duchovny and Leslie Mann as divorced actors bubbled together in a hotel. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in The Bubble?

The movie has a huge ensemble cast including Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog), The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, comedian and actor Rob Delaney, Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova. Leslie Mann (Knocked Up) and daughter Iris Apatow (This is 40) also star alongside comedian Fred Armisen and Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy).

The Bubble sees The Power Of The Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch in a guest role. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for The Bubble?

Yes The Bubble trailer has arrived, with actors hanging in front of green screens and vomiting as they face flying dinosaurs. It looks like great fun. Check it out here