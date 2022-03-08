The Bubble — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
By Nicholas Cannon published
The Bubble on Netflix is a comedy starring Karen Gillan and David Duchovny about movie actors filming in the pandemic.
The Bubble is a Netflix movie about a movie being filmed at the height of the pandemic! Ordinarily Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan has exactly what it takes to head up a huge action movie, but in The Bubble she’s taking on the role of an actress merely filming an epic about a bunch of flying dinosaurs. Confused? Don’t be — it all makes sense, we promise!
The movie features a group of actors forced to live in a Covid bubble during the height of the pandemic in 2020, as they make a film designed to help the world forget its troubles. But with the pandemic to contend with, strict restrictions to adhere to and a multitude of problems on set, it looks highly unlikely that they will all come out of the experience unscathed.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Bubble on Netflix which was penned by Girls director Judd Apatow and features a host of stars including Judd’s real-life wife Leslie Mann and his daughter Iris...
The Bubble release date
The Bubble is released worldwide by Netflix on Friday April 1, so there's not long to wait.
The Bubble plot
The Bubble is set against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and focuses on a group of actors and film crew who have to quarantine together in a hotel in order to film an action movie.
They are making Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem, the latest in a franchise about flying dinosaurs. The film is designed to provide audiences with some escapism during the pandemic whilst saving the film studio from financial ruin. However, the shoot is far from an easy one and the cast and crew have to tackle an outbreak of influenza, stifling social distancing restrictions and a number of other issues on set.
The Bubble cast — Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan played Amy Pond in Doctor Who from 2008 to 2013. She also starred as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers movies and Martha in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She’s also had roles in The Circle, The Call of the Wild and the TV series Selfie.
David Duchovny
David is best known for playing Fox Mulder in the huge hit sci-fi series The X Files, alongside Gillian Anderson’s Dana Scully. He also played Agent Dennis in the surreal show Twin Peaks and starred in movies such as Return To Me, Zoolander and Things We Lost in the Fire.
In The Bubble David Duchovny and Leslie Mann star as a divorced acting couple forced to isolate together.
Who else is starring in The Bubble?
The movie has a huge ensemble cast including Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog), The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, comedian and actor Rob Delaney, Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova. Leslie Mann (Knocked Up) and daughter Iris Apatow (This is 40) also star alongside comedian Fred Armisen and Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy).
Is there a trailer for The Bubble?
Yes The Bubble trailer has arrived, with actors hanging in front of green screens and vomiting as they face flying dinosaurs. It looks like great fun. Check it out here
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.