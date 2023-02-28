Want to watch The Mandalorian season 3? This is the way.

Aside from their appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, we haven't seen more from The Mandalorian and Grogu in more than two years, so it's safe to say that excitement for The Mandalorian season 3 is high.

From what we've seen of the third series, the next installment in Din Djarin and Baby Yoda's saga will be just as action-packed as the last. Whilst plot details have been kept under wraps so far, we do know that Din is planning on returning to Mandalore to seek forgiveness for his past transgressions, and Disney has teased that the duo will be crossing paths with old allies and new enemies alike in the new season. Here's where you can stream it.

How to watch The Mandalorian season 3

As a Disney Plus original, it's fairly easy to work out where you'll need to go in order to watch The Mandalorian season 3: as with other new Star Wars projects, you'll find The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. The series premieres on Wednesday, March 1, with new episodes dropping every week.

If you're not already a Disney Plus subscriber, the best option (in the US) is to sign up for the Disney Bundle.

Sign up to the Disney Bundle here (opens in new tab)

Available since the service launched in the States, the Disney Bundle allows customers to get all the benefits of a Disney Plus subscription—including new and exclusive shows and movies from the House of Mouse, classics from the Disney Vault, everything from the worlds of Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars and more—plus all the great shows on Hulu and, depending on your tier, the live and on-demand sports content available on ESPN Plus at a discounted rate.

Prices for the bundle range from $9.99 to $19.99, depending on which services you want. The cheapest option comes with ad-supported versions of Hulu and Disney Plus, the middle tier ($12.99/month) adds in ESPN Plus, and the Premium tier offers all three streaming services with ad-free viewing on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Whichever option you choose, you're saving money by choosing the Bundle; Disney Plus and Hulu both cost $7.99 for their ad-enabled plan and $10.99 and $14.99 respectively for the ad-free tier, while ESPN Plus comes in at $9.99 (all monthly).

Outside of the States, you can still find watch The Mandalorian season 3 and plenty more great shows and movies with a Disney Plus subscription. in the UK, the service costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year, though an ad-supported plan is expected to launch later this year: UK readers can sign up for a Disney Plus subscription here (opens in new tab).