Kaleidoscope: everything you need to know about the non-linear Netflix series

Kaleidoscope has been billed as a "Non-Linear Streaming Experience" by Netflix, making it very different from other shows you may have binged on the platform. This is because viewers are invited to watch it in any order they like, and the story will still make sense.

Netflix has been experimenting with interactive specials over the years, most notably with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch which was designed to work like a "choose your own adventure" book, where viewers could decide what protagonist Stefan did next.

The streaming service also offers interactive games such as Triviaverse, which puts subscribers' general knowledge to the test, and is perfect for games night with family or friends.

This time, they're putting viewers in control of a heist, and they don't have to watch each episode in chronological order. The first seven episodes can be watched in any order, with the eighth providing the conclusion to the story.

Interested? We don't blame you, really! Read on to find out everything you need to know about Kaleidoscope.

The interactive special is available on Netflix from January 1. So if you're looking for an alternative to the regular New Year's Day TV, why not try this unique heist series?

Kaleidoscope plot

Kaleidoscope is not your ordinary heist. (Image credit: Netflix)

The official plot states that each episode will help viewers piece together a puzzle, to figure out the truth about the crime, if it was pulled off successfully, and who was involved.

It reads: "Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope (previously titled Jigsaw) is an all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history.

"Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?"

How does Kaleidoscope work?

Who can be trusted? (Image credit: Netflix)

As it's such a different concept, some viewers are already confused about how Kaleidoscope will work, but Netflix has given an episode run down ahead of the series launch.

Netflix revealed: "The compelling crime anthology series takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely, with Netflix members each having a different immersive viewing experience."

It goes on to say that each episode is named after a color, and these can be watched in any order building up to the final episode, called White: The Heist.

They added: "Some members may start with certain episodes (like episodes Yellow or Green), then move deeper into their own personal viewing order with varying episodes (Blue or Violet or Orange, followed by Red or Pink) until the epic White: The Heist story finale."

Explaining why we choose different paths, the streaming service says: "All viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist. How will you experience the colors of Kaleidoscope?"

Kaleidoscope cast

The cast for Kaleidoscope sees Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito leading as Leo Pap, and he's joined by a host of other great actors who play different characters that find themselves at the center of the heist.

So far, we barely know anything about the characters as we're invited to unravel the mystery as we go along, but we do have a list of their names which you can see below:

Paz Vega as Ava Mercer

Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas

Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim

Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin

Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis

Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin

Niousha Noor as Nazan Abassi

Patch Darragh as Andrew Covington

Max Casella as Taco

Is there a trailer?

Technically yes, as Netflix has dropped a feature called Building Kaleidoscope: A Non-Linear Streaming Experience, where the cast gave some insights into how the series came to life.

You can watch the first look at Kaleidoscope below. It sounds very interesting!