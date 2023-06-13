A Murder at the End of the World: cast, plot and everything we know

Is Gen Z getting their version of Hercule Poirot or Benoit Blanc? Perhaps with the new murder mystery series A Murder at the End of the World, set to arrive as part of the summer 2023 TV lineup.

The series is created and directed by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanlij, who together have worked on movies like Sound of My Voice and The East, as well as the Netflix original series The OA. What do they have in story for us with this new series, formerly known as Retreat?

Here is everything you need to know about A Murder at the End of the World.

We don't have an exact premiere date for A Murder at the End of the World just yet, but we know that the seven-episode limited series is going to premiere exclusively on Hulu in August. Though only streaming on Hulu, A Murder at the End of the World is an FX-produced show.

There's no word on when the series may premiere in the UK, but it will likely do so on Disney Plus when the time comes.

A Murder at the End of the World plot

Here is the official synopsis for A Murder at the End of the World:

"A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named Darby Hart. Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life."

A Murder at the End of the World cast

Emma Corrin and Harris Dickinson in A Murder at the End of the World (Image credit: FX)

Headlining the series are Emma Corrin as Darby Hart, Clive Owen as the billionaire, as well as Harrison Dickinson and Marling in unspecified roles.

Corrin is best known for their Emmy-winning role of Princess Dianna on The Crown season 4, though they also starred in the movie My Policeman and is slated to star in Deadpool 3.

Owen is an Oscar-nominated actor (Closer), whose career highlights include Children of Men, Inside Man, Sin City and most recently Impeachment: American Crime Story, where he played former President Bill Clinton.

Dickinson has exploded in recent years, having starred in The King's Man, Where the Crawdads Sing and the Best Picture-nominated movie Triangle of Sadness.

Marling, meanwhile, is a writer, director and actress. She broke out with her indie Another Earth, has appeared in all of her projects collaborated with Batmanlij as well as other titles like Arbitrage and The Keeping Room.

Other members of the A Murder at the End of the World cast include Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad), Joan Chen (Tigertail), Raúl Esparza (Candy), Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening), Ryan J. Haddad (The Politician), Pegah Ferydoni (Almania), Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi (Killers of the Flower Moon), Edoardo Ballerini (Elementary), Britian Seibert (The Knick), Christopher Gurr (The Good Fight), Kellan Tetlow (This Is Us), Daniel Olson (Our Flag Means Death) and Neal Huff (The Sinner).

A Murder at the End of the World trailer

There is no trailer for A Murder at the End of the World at this time. When it debuts online we'll add it here.

How to watch A Murder at the End of the World

Streaming exclusively on Hulu in the US, a subscription to the platform is needed if you want to watch A Murder at the End of the World. Options to sign up for Hulu include signing up for it as a standalone streaming service, combining it with live TV via Hulu with Live TV or packaging it with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus as part of the Disney Bundle.

For those where Hulu is not available, like the UK, the limited series is most likely going to be available on Disney Plus or Star Plus.