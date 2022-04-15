Candy: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Jessica Biel crime drama

From creator and co-executive producers of The Act, Nick Antosca, and Robin Veith, comes Candy, the new crime drama based on the real events surrounding Candy Montgomery and the death of Betty Gore.

What makes this Jessica Biel-led project even more interesting, is it comes at a time when similar crime drama shows The Thing About Pam and The Girl from Plainville have proven quite popular for NBC and Hulu, respectively. It will be interesting to see if Candy can capture similar success.

Here’s everything we know about Candy.

The five-episode season of Candy is set to premiere on Hulu starting Saturday, May 9. In good news for those that tend to be short on patience, Hulu is releasing the episodes as a five-night event. Meaning, new episodes will become available for streaming daily, with the finale airing on Wednesday, May 13.

To date, there haven’t been any announcements as to when Candy will debut in the UK.

What is the Candy plot?

Melanie Lynskey and Jessica Biel in Candy (Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu describes the Candy plot by stating:

"Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right — good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results."

Again, Candy is based on the real story of Candy Montgomery, a woman who was suspected of killing her friend who happened to be the wife of the man she was having an extramarital affair with. Montgomery was never convicted of murder, a point we encourage viewers to explore in the series airs.

For those wondering if there have been previously released projects based on Candy’s story, the answer is yes. In 1990, CBS released a TV movie titled A Killing in a Small Town starring Barbara Hershey. Hershey won both an Emmy and Golden Globe for her leading role.

Who is in the Candy cast?

Leading the cast of Candy is actress Jessica Biel, who looks quite different from her childhood acting days on 7th Heaven. Fans of Biel are anticipating great things from this new role, as it marks a return to the crime genre she's had some success with in Limetown and The Sinner.

Opposite Biel's Candy will be Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore. Lynskey was most recently seen in Don't Look Up and Yellowjackets, but she is also no stranger to crime stories, having received her big break with Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures in 1994.

Joining Biel and Lynskey on screen is Veep star Timothy Simons (it’s still interesting to see Simons play a character other than the awkwardly ambitious Jonah Ryan), Pablo Schreiber (Halo) and Raúl Esparza (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Candy trailer

Based on the trailer and the premise of Candy, the series is sure to draw its comparisons with the recent hit The Thing About Pam.

How to watch Candy

Candy is a Hulu Original series that will air exclusively on the platform in the US starting May 9. Those interested in watching the show will need to have a subscription to the streaming service. Hulu currently offers an ad-supported subscription for $6.99/month and an ad-free subscription for $12.99/month.