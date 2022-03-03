'The Thing About Pam': release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the true-crime drama

The name Pam Hupp will soon be on the tongues of television watchers again when The Thing About Pam, a limited series crime drama based on a true story, debuts on NBC in the U.S. starring two-time Academy Award-winner Renée Zellweger.

Pam Hupp first gained notoriety when NBC aired a Dateline special on the wild story of how she murdered her coworker, Betsy Faria. After seeing the popularity of the episode, the powers that be then decided to share this story as an NBC News podcast before it was picked up as the forthcoming limited series.

Now this story is coming to life as a TV adaptation. Here’s everything we know about The Thing About Pam.

The series premiere of The Thing About Pam airs on NBC Tuesday, March 8, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following This is Us. Here is the synopsis for the first episode entitled “She’s a Good Friend”:

“Meet Pam Hupp, Betsy Faria's close friend and the last person to see her alive after dropping Betsy off at home on the night of her murder. Betsy's husband, Russ Faria, makes a 9-1-1 distraught call.”

Katy Mixon as Betsy Faria in 'The Thing About Pam' (Image credit: NBC)

While we're still waiting for confirmation on when and where, The Thing About Pam will likely be available to U.K. viewers via Peacock on Sky TV.

What is the premise of ‘The Thing About Pam’?

Over the course of the six episodes, NBC's The Thing About Pam will showcase the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ' conviction, although he insisted he didn't kill her. He was later exonerated. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp.

Given that the real-life Pam Hupp is still awaiting trial for this crime, it will be fascinating to see where the show ends in the final episode.

(Image credit: NBC)

Who is in the 'The Thing About Pam' cast?

Although she looks almost unrecognizable due to prosthetics, padding and makeup, The Thing About Pam stars Renée Zellweger (also serveing as an executive producer of the show). Interestingly enough, Zellweger jumped at the chance to bring the story of Pam Hupp to life after she binged The Thing About Pam podcast on a road trip. The various absurdities involved with the case really captured her interest and prompted her to call fellow executive producer Chris McCumber to make the project.

Rounding out the main cast are Josh Duhamel (Transformers) as Joel Schwartz, Judy Greer (Archer) as Leah Askey, Katy Mixon (American Housewife) as Betsy Faria, Glenn Fleshler as Russ Faria, Gideon Adlon as Mariah Day, Sean Bridgers as Mark Hupp and Mac Brandt as Detective McCarrick.

'The Thing About Pam' trailer

NBC has offered a first look at The Thing About Pam. While the series is a drama, there is something slightly comical about the number of times Zellweger, as Pam, slurps from the straw in the empty giant cup.

How to watch 'The Thing About Pam'

When The Thing About Pam debuts in March 2022, anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription or TV antenna will be able to tune in via their local NBC channel to watch. Also, subscribers to live TV streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV also have access to their local NBC channels.

Can’t watch it live? Subscribers to any of the above services can watch the latest episode of The Thing About Pam on the NBC website.

Cord cutters will also be able to stream the latest episodes of The Thing About Pam, but they will have to wait until the day after it is broadcast. The streaming options for The Thing About Pam fans are going to be the NBC-owned Peacock streaming service. To watch the latest episodes on Peacock, a viewer must be signed up for Peacock Premium, which offers either a $4.99 ad-supported or $9.99 ad-free plan.

U.K. viewers should be able to watch The Thing About Pam via Peacock on Sky TV, though it has not been officially confirmed.