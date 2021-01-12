'American Housewife' - Everything you need to know about Season 5

Everyone's favourite housewife is back on our screens this week after Season 5 took a short break. The family comedy with a huge fan base will continue to follow Katie Otto (Katy Mixon) - the unapologetic mother who lives in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut with her three children and her level-headed husband, Greg.

American Housewife first aired back in 2016 and is narrated by Katie. The series covers everything from body image, OCD and motherhood to consumerism and classism. While Westport might be filled with perfect wives and their perfect offspring, Katie and her imperfect family like to break the mould, proving that in their house, you're free to just be yourself.

The series' fourth season premiered in September 2019 and aired until January 2020, but like many other TV shows, production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the series had to be cut from the original 22 episodes planned down to 20. Season 5 premiered on ABC on October 28th 2020, and now Katie and her dysfunctional family are back with more drama and more laughs for the second half of the latest season.

When will the new episodes of 'American Housewife' Season 5 premier?

The new Season 5 episodes of American Housewife will air on ABC on January 13th at 8.30pm and 7.30c. The new episodes will then be available to stream the next day, plus you can watch every season of American Housewife so far on Hulu.

ABC is available on most every major streaming service in the United States. Our recommendation is to check out FuboTV. In addition to local ABC networks (in most markets - be sure to double check with your area before signing up), FuboTV has a competitive list of channels, as well as premium add-ons. And it's even better if you're a sports fan, with options for international events that you can't find anywhere else.

FuboTV starts at $59.99 a month the most basic package of 95 channels, and you can build things up from there.

How to watch 'American Housewife' Season 5 anywhere in the world

If you're not in your usual ABC viewing market and still want to watch American Housewife, a VPN might be just the thing you need. A VPN allows your network traffic to flow through a specific set of servers in a specific country. So if you want to watch ABC in the U.S., you can watch ABC in the U.S.

The only catch is you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your network traffic — encrypted and unencrypted alike — will be flowing through it. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch American Housewife from anywhere in the world.View Deal

What happens in the new Season 5 episodes of 'American Housewife'

The second half of Season 5 sees Katie continuing her quest for keeping things real and making a stand against the perfect parents that she is surrounded by in Westport. While Greg continues to keep himself out the drama as best he can, he is there to support Katie as she makes sure their three children understand their family's old-fashioned values so that they don't end up carbon copies of their neighbors.

Each half-hour episode tends to focus on a new theme rather than a continuous storyline throughout the whole season, but there is one thing that Season 5 will definitely see, and that's Katy Mixon continuing to put a smile of the faces of viewers as she shines in this endearing role.

Who stars in 'American Housewife'?

Almost all the stars who appeared in the main cast of Season 4 have reprised their roles for Season 5 of American Housewife...

Katy Mixon as Katie Otto

Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto

Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto

Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Otto

Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto

Ali Wong as Doris

There are only a few changes to the cast which have already been seen on air at the start of Season 5 at the end of last year. Katie and Greg's youngest daughter, Anna-Kat, was recast after Julia Butters left the show after four seasons. Giselle Eisenberg, who now plays the part, joined the cast at the start of Season 5.

The other notable absence will be Katie's best friend Angela played by Carly Hughes. Carly departed the show after being a series regular for four seasons, making an appearance in the first episode of Season 5 but disappearing from the credits from episode two onwards.

Meanwhile, Holly Robinson Peete is joining the series as Katie's best friend, Tami, who she knew before her move to Westport. It has been reported that the pair have a solid friendship, built up over the years as they've navigated their way through the weird and wonderful world of parenting. Katie has always looked up to Tami, especially relying on her when her children were really young - so when Tami moves to Westport with her eight-year-old, Katie is excited to reconnect with her old friend.