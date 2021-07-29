‘Archer’ season 12: Release date, trailer and everything else we know about the spy comedy

Welcome back to the danger zone Archer fans, as the hit animated spy comedy is just about ready to return for season 12, which will be both joyous and bittersweet. The spy team that we know and love will all be back to, as Archer puts it, “save the earth, again.”

Archer follows an independent spy agency and its top agent Sterling Archer, though he’s not exactly James Bond. Rowdy and always in need of a drink, Archer gets him and his team into as much trouble as they solve, often in hilarious fashion.

Let’s focus dig into Archer season 12 here and everything that you need to know about it.

Archer season 12 is back in action starting Wednesday, Aug. 25 on FX, according to its recently released trailer. It was actually a pretty quick turnaround for the show, which wrapped up season 11 in October 2020.

New episodes of Archer season 12 will be released weekly, though we don’t know how many episodes there will be this year. Past seasons have had anywhere from eight to 13 episodes.

What’s the ‘Archer’ season 12 plot?

While just about every Archer episode is a bottle episode (save for the sometimes two-part, extravagant season finales), there is usually a general overall storyline. In season 12 the plot is going to focus on Archer and the team’s struggles when a new spy conglomerate, the International Intelligence Agency, or IIA, arrives on the scene and starts competing for spy jobs.

That’s the broad picture. More specifically, it looks like we’ll see the team deal with eco-terrorists, meet up with baby gorillas in the jungle, play some Dungeons & Dragons and experience a “Pam-page.”

Will Jessica Walter voice Mallory Archer?

One of the things that made Archer so good was the character of Mallory Archer voiced by Jessica Walter. As the head of the spy organization and Archer’s mother, her dry wit and near contempt for all around her was a fan favorite.

Unfortunately, Jessica Walter passed away in March 2021, but she kept working until the very end, including finishing voice work for all of Archer season 12. So yes, Mallory Archer as voiced by Jessica Walter will return for one final season. What happens with her character after this year is TBD, but at least we’ll get to hear one more classic Mallory put down.

Side note, Walter earned a posthumous Emmy nomination for her role as Mallory Archer this year.

Who else is in the ‘Archer’ season 12 cast?

The rest of the gang is back together for Archer season 12, too - H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Lucky Yates as Krieger and Adam Reed as Ray Gillette.

Archer is also known for having some great guest stars. This season, expect to hear the likes of Eric André, Bruce Campbell, Harvey Guillén, Pamela Adlon, Kayvan Novak and Stephen Tobolowsky.

‘Archer’ season 12 trailer

The trailer for Archer season 12 is now out, and it is catnip for fans of the series. We learn that Archer really doesn’t like to be called a nave, has become friends with a baby gorilla, that Cheryl/Carol knows her automatic lube walls and that Mallory can’t stand butterflies. Check it out below.

How to watch ‘Archer’ season 12

Archer airs on broadcast TV on FX Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. FX is a cable channel, available through either cable subscription packages or through vMVPD services, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Hulu will also have all of the latest episodes of Archer available to its subscribers the next day after they air, in addition to all previous seasons of the show.