Matlock: trailer, cast and everything we know about the new series

In an exciting turn of events for primetime, Kathy Bates is back on the small screen in Matlock.

So if you’re one that watched television in the 90s, or perhaps have a penchant for classic TV, then you may be thinking there was already a show called Matlock. There indeed was, and the Andy Griffith-led Matlock aired from 1986 to 1995. It showed the actor as a savoy attorney who had a special knack for defending his clients and getting to the truth in a case. (If none of this quite rings a bell, you can watch the series on Pluto TV.)

Now almost 30 years after the original Matlock aired, this new series is still about a brilliant lawyer who can get to the bottom of almost any case, but it isn’t exactly a reboot, rather just a new drama inspired by the old one. Oddly enough in the trailer for the series, Bates’ Matlock pokes fun at her name saying "I’m Madeline Matlock, I’m a lawyer. Yes, Matlock like the old TV show."

What else should you know about this new Matlock? Keep reading and find out.

While an exact premiere date has not been announced for Matlock, we do know the series will be a part of the Sunday lineup on CBS, airing in the 9 pm ET/PT slot. It’s being paired with the hit show The Equalizer season 4, which is scheduled to air at 10 pm ET/PT.

Matlock trailer

Although certainly a drama, the sprinkles of comedy poured on by Kathy Bates’ Matlock in the trailer give us high hopes for the new show when it premieres. Take a look at the trailer below.

Matlock plot

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock, played by Academy & Emmy Award Winner Kathy Bates, rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Inspired by the classic television series of the same name."

Matlock cast

Nicole de Boer, Kathy Bates, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis in Matlock (Image credit: Brooke Palmer/CBS)

Once again, starring as Madeline "Matty" Matlock is Kathy Bates. The actress’ resume is certainly a testament to her talent, as are Golden Globes, Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Oscar. Her legendary films include Misery, Titanic, Fried Green Tomatoes and yes, The Waterboy. On the TV side, she’s appeared in American Horror Story, Harry’s Law, Feud and Disjointed.

The Matlock cast is rounded out by the following:

Skye P. Marshall (East New York) as Olympia

Jason Ritter (Accused) as Julian

David Del Rio (The Baker and the Beauty) as Billy

Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew) as Sarah

How to watch Matlock

Matlock episodes will air live in the US on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, the CBS network is also available to watch on several live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Essential tier Paramount Plus subscribers have access to all CBS content the day after it airs live.

There is currently no official word as to when the series will be making its UK debut. However, as that information becomes available to us, we’ll be sure to pass along the updates.