Matlock episode 7 recap: Matlock struggles on her debut Welbrexa case

In Matlock episode 7, "Belly Of The Beast," things kick off with Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) all alone in her house. Edwin (Sam Anderson) and Alfie (Aaron Harris) are away in Florida on vacation. But Matlock hasn’t gone because she has her first Wellbrexa case to work on. She is going to meet the Wellbrexa in-house legal team and if she impresses them, she’ll soon get access to all of their files.

What is Matlock’s first Wellbrexa case? How will she and Julian (Jason Ritter) work as a team? Here’s what happens in Matlock episode 7.

Sarah performs and Billy proposes

Shay (Yael Grobglas) wants Sarah (Leah Lewis) to sing in their a cappella group at the Christmas party, which has become a festive tradition. But Sarah doesn’t want to because she doesn’t want to scare off Kira (Piper Curda). Eventually, Shay has to blackmail Sarah to perform. Kira is so impressed that she and Sarah share their first kiss.

Sarah also convinces Billy (David Del Rio) to not overthink his proposal to Claudia (Bella Ortiz). He decides to do it on the roof after the holiday party. But Claudia rejects his proposal, saying that she doesn’t think they belong together. Sarah consoles a heartbroken Billy.

Matlock meets the Wellbrexa team

Kathy Bates, Matlock (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Matlock is warned that the Welbrexa in-house legal team is full of big egos, in particular, Trent Boyle (Josh Archer). The settlement that Matlock is working on revolves around Jesse (Dominique Gayle), who signed up for drug trials at 21, but at 23, discovered she had kidney problems. Matlock believes that if they offer $50,000 to her, she’ll accept.

Julian, Matlock, Trent and the Welbrexa team listen to Jesse explain how doing the drug test ruined her dream of becoming a world-renowned cellist. Julian brutally tells her that isn’t true, which causes Matlock distress that she has to hide. Jesse says she reported medical issues to Dr Blackwell (Mark Blackwell) on three occasions, but Julian insists Dr Blackwell never disclosed them.

Matlock interjects and spontaneously offers Jesse $50,000, even though Julian initially offered just $10,000. But then Jesse takes out her phone. She’s been recording the whole conversation for her followers. The room breaks out into panic

Jesse and Paige take control

Julian says they’ll now have to win the case in court and win back public opinion. Julian asks Dr Blackwell if Jesse reported her illnesses. He reiterates that she never reported her symptoms. Wellbrexa has decided to offer Jesse $150,000 to make this go away instantly. Julian wants Matlock to make the offer, but she’s hesitant. When Julian suggests she might not be ready for pharma cases, Matlock says she’ll do it.

Matlock sits down with Jesse and her lawyer Paige (Zamani Wilder). Jesse says playing music was her reason for living and losing her kidney ruined that. Matlock offers Jesse $250,000. They say they’ll think about it. Instead, they post another video online, criticizing Matlock. They’re no longer suing for damages. Their complaint is on behalf of all participants in the Wellbrexa drug trials. They’re also able to stop the drug trials immediately, which costs Wellbrexa $1 million a day.

In a crisis meeting, Trent blames Matlock. Senior then barges in and takes control, saying they’re getting a gagging order to stop Paige and Jesse from talking online. Then he insists that the case can’t go to trial.

After watching their TikTok video, Matlock discovers that Jesse and Paige went to a laboratory run by Dr Blackwell’s ex-girlfriend, Dr Kathryn Roark. She wants to delay Blackwell’s deposition so she can learn more. But Julian refuses.

In Blackwell’s deposition, Paige reveals a text exchange between Blackwell and Roark from the day Jesse told him of her symptoms. Paige insists these texts prove Jesse told Blackwell about her stomach ache and he didn’t report it. If he had, the drug trial would have failed. The room clears as Paige and Jesse say they’re going to trial.

Senior (Beau Bridges) calls Matlock and Julian to his office, where Wellbrexa CEO Don Halverston (Harry Zinn) is present. Halverston scolds the pair for not handling what was supposed to be an easy case. Senior tells Halverston that Julian and Matlock are off the Welbrexa team for good.

Matlock saves the day but at a price

Kathy Bates in Matlock (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

At the Christmas party, Matlock walks around looking depressed. Billy and Sarah cheer Matlock up. When Sarah mentions Billy is practically already married, it gives Matlock an idea.

She discovers that Blackwell and Roark were in a common-law marriage in Rhode Island while studying at Brown. Roark doesn’t want anything to do with the trial. The texts are private communications between husband and wife, so can’t be submitted into evidence. Judge Amy Yang (Janet Song) agrees and the evidence is barred.

Paige and Jesse break down as their case is now ruined. They say that Julian and Matlock know what Wellbrexa did, and they’re just twisting the law to cover it up. But the judge is unmoved. If Jesse or Paige reveal the evidence online, they’ll be countersued.

The trial is dismissed. Matlock and Julian are put back on Wellbrexa. Matlock sits down with Senior and they exchange pleasantries. When Trent says that Jesse and Paige now want to accept the initial $50,000 offer, Matlock tries to convince them to give it to them. When it’s obvious they won’t, Matlock has to hide her pain at the way they treat victims.

Matlock returns home heartbroken. She throws an expensive bottle of champagne gifted to her by Senior at her pinboard full of evidence. Using AI, Matlock calls Stuart (Francisco Chacin), Senior’s assistant, pretending to be Senior. Senior has forgotten his password. Thinking he’s speaking to Senior, Stuart gives it to him. Now Matlock has access to all of Senior’s files.

Julian drops a bombshell on Olympia

Matlock, Senior and even a returning Elijah (Eme Ikwuakor) spot that Julian and Olympia (Skye P Marshall) are back together. Senior warns his son to clear the rot that tore them apart initially, otherwise, they’ll split again.

Later, still bitter that he was kicked off the Wellbrexa team, Julian tells Senior he’s nothing like him. But Senior mysteriously reminds Julian that they both know that isn’t true.

At home, Julian admits to Olympia that before they separated he had an affair. Olympia walks away upset.