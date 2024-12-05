If you love Matlock, stream this Kathy Bates’ Certified Fresh classic now on Peacock

Kathy Bates is by far one of my favorite actresses in Hollywood, and she’s once again gaining well-deserved recognition for her new role as Madeline Matlock in CBS’ retooled version of Matlock. In addition to critics being wowed (WTW included as we gave the show high marks in our Matlock review), fans have propelled the show to be named the 2024 fall TV season’s most-watched new show , and it’s already greenlit for a season 2.

But before Bates became the witty attorney, she was once a meek housewife just going through the motions in the classic hit movie Fried Green Tomatoes, which is now streaming on Peacock.

That means Matlock viewers who absolutely love Bates can see her flex her acting chops in an earlier role in her career that garnered her fanfare and award nominations.

"Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, Fried Green Tomatoes sees Bates as a mild-mannered stay-at-home wife named Evelyn who goes through a transformation after meeting a fiery Ninny (Jessica Tandy) in a nursing home. During her several visits with Ninny, Evelyn hears a chaotic and harrowing story of two friends who experienced love and hardships, ruffled feathers and sought out more than just the status quo for women of that day and age. Inspired by Ninny’s stories, Evelyn takes steps in her own life to make some self-improving changes. She becomes quite the different person by the end of the movie.

Upon Fried Green Tomatoes’ release, it earned two Oscar nominations (a best-supporting nomination for Tandy and best-writing nominations for Fannie Flagg and Carol Sobieski), while Bates was nominated for a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for her performance. And if the plot and accolades aren’t swaying you yet to cue up Fried Green Tomatoes for streaming, take a look at the movie’s trailer

Once again, Fried Greens Tomatoes is now streaming on Peacock in the US. The streaming service offers several options for would-be subscribers. In the UK, you can watch the movie on ITVX and Apple TV.

By the way, Matlock airs its fall finale on December 12 on CBS. After that, the series doesn't air a new episode again until January 30.