Is Matlock worthy of Kathy Bates' final role in Hollywood? I as a juror vehemently say yes

One of the shows I was looking forward to watching this fall TV season was CBS’ reimagined Matlock. Right off the bat, it spoke to me as a legal drama aficionado.

From Suits to Your Honor to The Lincoln Lawyer (with The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 coming this fall), I love all the high-stakes courtroom antics, and even more so if it’s spiced up with some sharp humor. As stated in the official synopsis, Matlock follows "a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases."

Matlock also garnered my attention because of the one and only Kathy Bates, who portrays the titular character. To say I'm a fan of her work is an understatement. The Oscar winner (for my favorite role of hers in Misery) has a career that spans decades, with remarkable work in both comedy and drama. Whether it's been portraying Jo Bennet in The Office or Madame Delphine LaLaurie in American Horror Story, she has a knack for making viewers invested in a narrative.

Adding to the Bates allure, the actress announced that Matlock will be her final role, telling The New York Times this is her "last dance." With the new CBS series being her farewell showing to Hollywood, I had to know, "Is Matlock worthy of Kathy Bates' final role in Hollywood?" I vehemently say yes.

Kathy Bates in Matlock (Image credit: Brooke Palmer/CBS)

The writing team behind Matlock deserves a round of applause. Each episode curates a suspenseful joyride that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats waiting to see how Madeline Matlock and the rest of the supporting cast will overcome the obstacles thrown their way. There aren't many (if any) lulls in between scenes where I found time to be distracted, which is a feat for a series with hour-long episodes.

Then there's the dialogue. Is it on the level of The West Wing? No. However, it's brilliantly witty. Bates, in particular, delivers some clever lines that make you laugh, and yet, remain thoughtful all in one breath. The humorous moments blend well with all of the drama, and always seem to come at the right time.

And how could I not bring up the not-so-subtle position the show takes in tackling ageism? Matlock leans into the fact that like Bates, Madeline is in her 70s and is every bit as good of an attorney as her more youthful colleagues, if not more. She often plays into her juniors' misconceptions about older individuals, which often helps her come out on top. In many ways, the series serves as an example that many people of a particular age don't necessarily lose a step as they get older, but rather lean into their experience to help them rise above challenges.

Beau Bridges, Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter in Matlock (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

As far as Bates in the series, I'd argue that she'll receive several rave reviews and can expect a few nominations for some hardware. The way she delivers her dialogue is top-notch. She clearly hasn't lost her touch, which leaves me hoping Matlock manages to go on for at least 10 seasons, as I’m not ready to bid adieu to her onscreen talent. It's always a credit to an actor when you can't imagine anyone else in a role, and I can't picture anyone better to take on this newly invented character of Matlock.

Now beyond Bates, the supporting cast isn't phenomenal, isn't subpar, they're just solid. The other cast members do just enough to keep the Matlock train on the right track. Leah Lewis plays Madeline, a typical cold overachiever; Skye P. Marshall portrays Olympia, your typical unimpressed boss; and the list goes on. So while it's still early to tell if more nuance will be added to the supporting cast, as of now, we can't call out other performances to be on par with Bates' showing.

All in all, I feel very confident stating Matlock may be the best new drama airing this fall. So do yourself a favor and watch it.

Matlock premieres on September 22 on CBS with a special sneak peek. The series then settles into its Thursday timeslot at 9 pm ET/PT beginning October 17. Episodes are available for next-day streaming on Paramount Plus.