Fall TV 2024 preview: 18 shows you can't miss

After 2023 had a fall TV season that was mostly reality shows and reruns thanks to the Hollywood strikes, the fall TV 2024 season is getting back to normal, with so many new and returning shows set to premiere over the next few months. And we're here to help you know which ones you should keep an eye out for.

The What to Watch US team has picked 18 of the shows we are most looking forward to watching this fall, both returning favorites and new shows we're excited to give a try across the big four networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC), cable and streaming services, including Netflix, Peacock, Paramount Plus and more. If there's a specific show that you're interested in watching that we didn't highlight, we also have the fall TV premiere schedule for all shows that have been announced so far, so you can know exactly when you need to tune in.

This fall will see a number of long-time series coming to an end, but new series right there for you to discover and get hooked too. Get everything you need to know about it all directly below, starting off with our picks.

WTW Fall TV Picks

Slow Horses season 4 (September 4)

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses (Image credit: Apple TV)

After three stellar seasons, spy thriller Slow Horses finally got its due with the Emmys, earning nine total nominations for the thrilling Slow Horses season 3, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting noms for Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden. With some recognition finally in their corner, Slow Horses season 4 looks to keep things rolling as the scrappy team of rejects from Slough House must once again save the day, this time from a bombing that puts the team right in the crosshairs of a dangerous enemy. It's not too late to jump on the Slow Horses bandwagon, it's a lot of fun. — Michael Balderston

Watch Slow Horses exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (September 5)

Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Image credit: Peacock)

I'm a sucker for period pieces and true crime dramas, and I'm getting them both with Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. The limited series follows a historic armed robbery in 1970s Atlanta following Muhammad Ali's comeback fight. As if the premise wasn't exciting enough, the series is full of Hollywood's heaviest hitters. From Kevin Hart to Taraji P. Henson to Don Cheadle to the hardest working man in Hollywood, Samuel L. Jackson, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is star-studded. — Terrell Smith

Watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock.

The Old Man season 2 (September 12)

John Lithgow and Jeff Bridges in The Old Man (Image credit: FX)

This may be my most anticipated TV show of the fall, as Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat and the rest of the superb cast return for The Old Man season 2. The first season of the spy drama made intense discussions feel like exhilarating battles between the actors, but now the actual action scenes in the show are being ramped up as Bridges' Dan Chase is about to go on the warpath to get his daughter back from the dangerous Faraz Hamzad. It's been a long two years to wait for The Old Man to return, so I'll be making sure I don't miss a second of it now that it's back. —Michael Balderston

The Old Man airs on FX Thursdays at 10 pm ET/PT, the streaming the next day on Hulu.

How to Die Alone (September 13)

Natasha Rothwell in How to Die Alone (Image credit: Lindsay Sarazin/Disney)

I've been a fan of Natasha Rothwell since I watched her star in Insecure and Love, Simon. When she's in her comedic element she truly shines, so I'm looking forward to her leading her own comedy venture with How to Die Alone. In the series, she plays a woman determined to live life to the fullest after a near-death experience. That plot alone tends to leave lots of room for hilarious antics to ensue, so the show should be fun. — Terrell Smith

Watch How to Die Alone on Hulu.

Matlock (September 22)

Kathy Bates in Matlock (Image credit: Brooke Palmer/CBS)

The legacy of Matlock alone makes this new reboot worth the watch, but considering it stars the incomparable Kathy Bates, Matlock easily becomes one of my most-anticipated new shows of the fall in my book. I'm a huge fan of Bates; to this day, I still routinely reference Misery, and her stints on television have always been gold. Whether she was in American Horror Story or The Office, I always found her to be an onscreen treasure. — Terrell Smith

Watch Matlock on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Brilliant Minds (September 23)

Zachary Quinto in Brilliant Minds (Image credit: NBC)

Based on the life and work of Oliver Sacks, Brilliant Minds is a new series that follows a neurologist and his team as they explore the far reaches of the human mind. Along the way, they must balance their own mental health and relationships. I'm a huge fan of Zachary Quinto and I'm excited to see him in the leading role. There are plenty of medical procedurals in the fall TV lineup but Brilliant Minds has potential to blaze a bold new path. — Sarabeth Pollock

Brilliant Minds will air on NBC on Mondays at 10 pm ET/PT, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

Murder in a Small Town (September 24)

Rossif Sutherland in Murder in a Small Town (Image credit: Kailey Schwerman/ FOX)

I love a good TV mystery, and I'm intrigued by the prospects of Fox's new entry to the genre, Murder in a Small Town. Based on the books by L.R. Wright, Rossif Sutherland (yes, son of Donald, brother of Kiefer) stars as Detective Karl Alberg, who thought moving to a small coastal town would help lessen the stress in his life after working for years as a big-city detective. Little did he know there are plenty of secrets in this town. I can definitely see myself getting hooked and tuning into Murder in a Small Town each week. — Michael Balderston

Murder in a Small Town premieres Tuesday, September 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, before moving to its regular time at 9 pm ET/PT on October 1.

Colin from Accounts season 2 (September 26)

Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall in Colin from Accounts (Image credit: Binge)

One of my favorite TV show discoveries of the last few years has been Colin from Accounts, a Paramount Plus comedy that originally hails from Australia. The series focuses on Gordon (Patrick Brammall), a microbrewery owner, and med student Ashley (Harriet Dyer), whose lives become entwined when they are both involved in the inadvertent running over of a dog, who they end up co-adopting and name Colin. Both hilarious and sweet, it's really hard not to fall for Colin from Accounts; and with just eight episodes in the first season at a half hour a piece, it won't take you long to catch up. — Michael Balderston

Colin from Accounts season 2 premieres all eight episodes exclusively on Paramount Plus on September 26.

Doctor Odyssey (September 26)

Joshua Jackson in Doctor Odyssey (Image credit: ABC)

You may be sensing a pattern, so I'll it: I'm a sucker for a good medical drama, and this fall has a lot to choose from. What I love about Doctor Odyssey is the show is set on a luxury cruise ship, which means new destinations and lots of potential for thrilling and exotic medical emergencies. Not only that, but growing up watching old reruns of The Love Boat has me hoping that there will be exciting stories-of-the-week featuring guest stars interacting with the ship’s crew, keeping the show fresh from week to week. — Sarabeth Pollock

Doctor Odyssey will air on ABC on Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT and stream the following day on Hulu.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol (September 29)

Melissa McBride in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol (Image credit: AMC)

After Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) found himself in France in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1, he wondered if anyone was going to be looking for him. Not surprisingly, Carol (Melissa McBride) realized he was gone and immediately set out to find her friend. In season 2's The Book of Carol, Daryl will continue to face new threats while Carol blazes a trail through France to find Daryl. I'm very excited to see this story continue after the first season delivered an entirely believable explanation how someone could land in France in the middle of the zombie apocalypse, and I truly believe that this spinoff of The Walking Dead is the future of the franchise. —Sarabeth Pollock

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol will air Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and will stream on AMC Plus.

The Irrational season 2 (October 1)

Jesse L. Martin in The Irrational (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

I was hooked on The Irrational from the pilot episode last season. Jesse L. Martin's Alec Mercer is fun to watch. As the man with a keen insight into why people do what they do, he's instantly the most interesting person in the room, and watching him piece together evidence at a crime scene elevates this crime drama into something special. Mercer's charisma, coupled with his ego, make his approach to solving crimes much more entertaining. — Sarabeth Pollock

The Irrational will air Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

Joan (October 2)

Sophie Turner in Joan (Image credit: Andy Lo Po/Snowed-In Productions)

The CW continues to boast a fresh lineup of dramas, and this fall sees the premiere of Joan. It's a six-part crime drama that follows the rise of a British housewife and mother as she becomes a diamond thief and criminal mastermind in the 1980s. The fact that this is a true crime series based on real-life diamond thief Joan Hannington makes this series even more intriguing. On top of that, the series sees the return of Sophie Turner to TV as Joan. Based on what I've seen, this role is a far cry from Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark. — Terrell Smith

Watch Joan on The CW.

Found season 2 (October 3)

Shanola Hampton in Found (Image credit: Steve Swisher/NBC)

Found season 2 promises to be even better than season 1 after Gabi's (Shanola Hampton) kidnapper and tormentor Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) escaped from the cage she built for him in her basement. Gabi built her whole life on helping people who have been forgotten by the system, and with Sir on the loose it could jeopardize everything. Found was one of the most talked-about new series last season and I fully expect to see even more action in its sophomore season. — Sarabeth Pollock

Found airs Thursdays at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Teacup (October 10)

(Image credit: Peacock)

Teacup is an adaptation of Robert McCammon's Stinger. With James Wan serving as one of the executive producers and an all-star cast that includes Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman and Chaske Spencer, it's the perfect horror thriller to take the Halloween season to the next level. The story follows a family in rural Georgia who find themselves fighting for their lives in the midst of an unknown threat. It's the kind of show that builds and builds until you find yourself so locked in you can't stop watching. Horror fans are in for a real treat with this Peacock original series. —Sarabeth Pollock

Teacup will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Disclaimer (October 11)

Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer (Image credit: Apple TV)

How can you not be intrigued by Disclaimer with all the talent involved? Written and directed by Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron and starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Lesley Manville and Kodi Smit-McPhee, Disclaimer is an adaptation of Renee Knight's novel about a journalist that has spent her career revealing the misdeeds of others, but she is horrified when she receives a novel from an anonymous author and realizes that she is the main character in a story that exposes her own dark secrets. A tantalizing psychological thriller with that cast behind it. Yes please. — Michael Balderston

Disclaimer will stream exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Poppa's House (October 21)

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. in Poppa's House (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Here's a little-known fact: when I was younger, I routinely watched My Wife and Kids and Happy Endings. While the former starred Damon Wayans, the latter featured Damon Wayans Jr., and both are hilarious in my book. So naturally, I'm looking forward to the kind of magic the father/son duo can create when they both co-lead Poppa's House. I'm optimistic that it will become a favorite comedy of mine that I can look forward to on network TV like with Abbott Elementary. — Terrell Smith

Watch Poppa’s House on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Yellowstone season 5 (November 10)

Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Taylor Sheridan has Tulsa King season 2 and a new show, Landman, premiering this fall, but come on, all eyes are on the long-awaited return of Yellowstone season 5. Set to be the final episobdes of the popular western series, there's a lot to sort through as Kevin Costner's John Dutton is not returning (the actor left reportedly due to scheduling conflicts with his movie Horizon: An American Saga). But even without the Dutton patriarch, where things end for Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley) and the rest of our favorite characters is very much up in the air. Yellowstone has been a massive cable hit, but expect that to grow as these final episodes are going to be must-see TV. — Michael Balderston

Yellowstone airs exclusively on Paramount Network Sundays. Past seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

St. Denis Medical (November 12)

David Alan Grier in St. Denis Medical (Image credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

NBC has been widely successful with the mockumentary style of comedy, evident with The Office, Parks and Recreation and Superstore. So I'm hopeful that St. Denis Medical will follow in the same footsteps. Additionally, it's worth mentioning that NBC has an equally good track record with the medical comedy genre, i.e. Scrubs, so will St. Denis Medical revive the genre for the network or flatline? I like to think not as I'm hopeful it rises to the occasion. — Terrell Smith

Watch St. Denis Medical on NBC and Peacock.

We've told you about our picks, but take a look at the complete fall TV schedule to see what you'll have to watch over the next few months.

September

September 1

The Chosen season 4 (CW)

September 2

September 4

Slow Horses season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

Tell Me Lies season 2 (Hulu)

September 5

September 6

September 8

Universal Basic Guys (Fox)

The Wonderland Massacre & the Secret History of Hollywood (MGM Plus)

September 9

My Brilliant Friend season 4 (HBO/Max)

September 10

The Chicken Sisters (Hallmark Plus)

September 11

The Circle season 7 (Netflix)

September 12

The Old Man season 2 (FX)

September 13

How to Die Alone (Hulu)

Three Women (Starz)

September 15

(Image credit: TLC)

Moonflower Murders (PBS)

Ridley season 2 (PBS)

Sister Wives season 19 (TLC)

Tulsa King season 2 (Paramount Plus)

Van Der Valk season 4 (PBS)

September 17

September 18

September 19

September 20

La Maison (Apple TV Plus)

September 21

48 Hours season 37 (CBS)

September 22

September 23

September 24

Murder in a Small Town (Fox)

September 25

September 26

Chandra Wilson in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

September 27

Dateline season 33 (NBC)

Social Studies (FX)

September 28

September 29

AFV season 25 (ABC)

Bob's Burgers season 15 (Fox)

Krapopolis season 2 (Fox)

The Simpsons season 36 (Fox)

The Summit (CBS)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol (AMC)

Wonderful World of Disney (ABC)

October

October 1

October 2

Joan (CW)

Sullivan's Crossing season 2 (CW)

Where's Wanda (Apple TV Plus)

October 3

Mariska Hargitay in Law & Order: SVU (Image credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

October 6

Queen's Court season 2 (Peacock)

October 7

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Press Your Luck (ABC)

Scrabble (CW)

Trivial Pursuit (CW)

October 9

Abbott Elementary season 4 (ABC)

Scamanda (ABC)

October 10

October 11

Disclaimer (Apple TV Plus)

October 13

October 14

October 15

October 16

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in Shrinking (Image credit: Apple TV)

October 17

October 18

October 20

October 21

The Neighborhood season 7 (CBS)

Poppa's House (CBS)

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 (FX)

October 24

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 (Paramount Plus)

The Wranglers (CW)

October 25

Before (Apple TV Plus)

October 30

Tu También Lo Harías (Apple TV Plus)

October 31

Keri Russell in The Diplomat (Image credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

November

November 7

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

November 10

Yellowstone season 5B (Paramount Network)

November 12

November 13

Bad Sisters season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Children Ruin Everything season 4 (CW)

November 14

Cross (Prime Video)

November 15

November 17

Billy Bob Thornton in Landman (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Landman (Paramount Plus)

November 19

November 22

December

December 1

Earth Abides (MGM Plus)

December 3