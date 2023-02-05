Joan: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Joan on ITVX and ITV1 will see Sophie Tuner playng a master criminal from the 1980s.

Joan is set in the brash and aspirational world of 1980s London and stars Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner as notorious real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington.

The six-part drama Joan is coming to ITV’s free streaming service ITVX and is from writer Anna Symon (Mrs Wilson) and helmed by award winning director Richard Laxton (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) is based on Joan’s memoirs detailing her extraordinary life from petty offender to criminal mastermind.

"I’m so excited to be bringing Joan Hannington’s fascinating life story to screen in Joan," says Sophie Turner. "She’s one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname The Godmother. A woman who goes between her thriving and daring career as a jewel thief, all whilst trying to get her daughter back from social services, we see a mother in despair swept up in the exhilarating world of crime."

So here’s everything you need to know about Joan on ITVX…

Joan is a six-part series set to premiere on ITVX, ITV’s free streaming service, before arriving on ITV1 a few months later. However, filming doesn't start in London until Spring 2023 so we don’t expect to see the drama until the end of 2023 or 2024.

What is the plot of Joan on ITVX?

Joan begins with Joan in her twenties in a disastrous marriage to a violent man. When he goes on the run, she seizes the moment to leave her old life along with her four-year-old daughter, Debbie. Inspired by her desire to care for Debbie and create a secure home for her daughter, Joan makes some heart-breaking decisions as she sets her sights on a better life. Making full use of her sharp intelligence, charm, and her talent for impersonation and performance, we follow the twists and turns in Joan’s life, the ups and downs, the heartache and the joy.

Joan cast — Sophie Turner as Joan Hannington

In Joan, Sophie Turner plays petty criminal-turned-jewel thief Joan Hannington in the series. She made her acting debut as Sansa Stark in the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones and has gone on to star in X-Men Apocalypse and the HBO Max and Sky series The Staircase.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. (Image credit: HBO)

Who else is starring in Joan?

We will update here when more cast and characters are announced by ITVX, so do check back.

is there a trailer for Joan?

We're a long way off from having a trailer released for Joan, so we'll just have to wait. We'll post the trailer here when it arrives.

What else do we know about Joan on ITVX?

Joan writer Anna Symon met with criminal mastermind Joan Hannington several times while penning the screenplay, so we expect it to be pretty true to Joan’s real life experiences.

"From penniless single parent to accomplished diamond thief, Joan Hannington’s life story is a thrilling, rags-to-riches rollercoaster,’ says Anna, who has also adapted The Essex Serpent and Deep Water.

"I couldn’t be more excited to watch the stellar talent Sophie Turner step into Joan's shoes. Ever since I first read Joan’s explosive memoir, I have been desperate to bring her story to screen."