Joan ending explained: does Joan avoid prison and escape to Spain?

Joan is a thrilling six-part drama on ITV1 and ITVX that tells the true story of Joan Hannington and her notorious rise in the 1980s as one of the best diamond thieves. In a desperate bid to escape her troubled past and provide for her daughter, Joan embarks on a tumultuous life of crime.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Joan episode 6.

The final episode opens on Joan packing a suitcase for Kelly, which she hides under the bath. She calls Kelly's school to confirm her visit under the guise of an American reporter. She then speaks to Albie to arrange a meeting for the passport. While Boisie returns home, Joan continues to hide her plan.

Val comes to visit Boisie at his antique shop. She tells him that Joan and Albie have been meeting up secretly, but he says it's just for work and Val storms out. Meanwhile, as suspected, Joan meets with Albie to get the passport for her and Kelly. Albie warns her that she needs to tell Boisie or he'll pull out of the whole job.

In another meeting at the pub, Joan, Boisie, Paul, and Albie meet to run through the plan. Albie has booked Joan and Boisie a ferry to escape. While Boisie questions why it's late, Joan continues to lie.

Val tells Boisie she's suspicious of Albie and Joan. (Image credit: ITV)

At Bernard Jones, undercover cop, Tom, is parked outside, watching Joan. As the plan continues to be put in jeopardy, Boisie also finds the hidden suitcase at home. They argue in the kitchen and he says the job is off. She accuses him of not wanting Kelly and that all she wants is a family and a home.

They meet later at the antique shop where she tries to reason with him, given he never felt safe or had a family himself. She tells him to stay or take a risk. In an emotional moment, he agrees to carry out the plan.

The next morning though, Boisie feels something is off. Insistent, Joan heads to work. While there, someone phones to speak with her, but Bernard tells her there's no personal calls. Secretly, she cuts the wires on the panic button. Since he can't call her, Boisie comes into the store to tell her that Paul has pulled out last minute. Knowing she can't delay the job anymore, Joan insists that Albie finds someone to replace him.

Joan is tense as the robbery approaches. (Image credit: ITV)

As they close the shop for stock-take, Joan gives Albie the nod to break in. Just before he does, the other saleswoman comes back because she forgot her purse, almost jeopardising the whole thing. Fortunately, she leaves just in time. Joan heads into the safe room out back with Bernard. He gives her a ring as a gift, but then starts to undo his belt buckle and trousers.

Outside, Albie, Boisie, and the other man to replace Paul are waiting. As they sit in the back of the car, the other man reveals himself to be Gary - Joan's ex and Kelly's father. Boisie looks at Albie, knowing what he's done. They break in and Gary shows Joan it's him. As Boisie holds a gun to Bernard's head, Gary heads into the shop and starts smashing the glass cabinets with his gun. Angry, Joan comes in and says he needs to stop as they need to be quiet. He doesn't listen and instead threatens her with the shotgun.

A fight ensues between Boisie and Gary, which results in Gary revealing to Bernard who Joan really is. Bernard grabs the shotgun dropped during the fight and points it at Joan. He shoots, but misses. The second time he goes to shoot, Boisie jumps in front of the gun taking the bullet in the back of his leg. Bleeding profusely, Joan struggles to stop it and picks him off the floor to escape. At this point, Gary runs to the van and instructs Albie to drive off.

Bleeding and dying on the floor, Kelly drags Boisie out of the jewellers, but it's not enough. As she holds him in her arms, he dies. Before she has time to think, police sirens approach and Joan runs off.

A final disguise to take Kelly from school and on the run. (Image credit: ITV)

Sobbing in her car, Joan has to get herself ready to visit the school before it's too late. She cleans herself up and goes to see Kelly, who is playing outside. She tells Kelly to meet her by the gate instead of going back to her lessons.

Joan drives away with Kelly in her car. At a phone box, Joan calls for Albie, but Val answers saying he's not there and he's gone abroad. Joan says, tell him I'm looking for him. Joan drives Kelly to an abandoned caravan to wait for the boat the next day. Kelly draws a picture of "her other mummy", Mama Sue. She also finds the gun Joan is hiding in her suitcase.

In an incredibly emotional moment, Joan realises what she's done and what's she's doing to Kelly, she says she's going to take her home to Mama Sue. She drives her back and says goodbye. Instead of running though, she heads back to the flat and accepts her arrest.

The final episode cuts to four years later... Joan is in Spain to meet Albie and get her money. He asks if she wants to work with him again, to which she replies she's done with men. She explains that from now on, she's going to build herself an empire on her own and tells him to leave. Before Joan ends, she issues a word of warning to Albie to watch his back.

All episodes of Joan are available to stream on ITV now.