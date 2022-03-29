The Staircase: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Colin Firth true crime series

The case of Michael Peterson is coming to TV, with Colin Firth and Toni Collette starring in the limited series The Staircase. The 2001 death of Peterson’s wife Kathleen caused headlines and a documentary, also called The Staircase, but now the story is getting a narrative retelling.

The Staircase joins the ranks of numerous true-crime and scammer-inspired stories that have debuted on TV recently, including the likes of Pam & Tommy, Inventing Anna, The Thing About Pam and others. Though with an Oscar-winner, an Emmy-winner, a Game of Thrones alum and more, this may be one of the more star-studded true crime shows we’ve seen in quite some time.

Here is everything that you need to know about The Staircase.

The Staircase is set to debut on Thursday, May 5, on HBO Max in the US and wherever the streaming service is available. UK viewers will be able to watch The Staircase on Sky and the NOW streaming service this spring, but an exact date has not yet been shared.

Per HBO Max, the first three episodes of The Staircase will be released on the streaming service May 5, with subsequent episodes launching one a week through June 9.

What is The Staircase plot?

Colin Firth in The Staircase (Image credit: HBO Max)

Here is the official synopsis of The Staircase from HBO Max:

"Based on a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson."

We’re about to get into some of the details of the trial, so SPOILER ALERT if you want to find those out from The Staircase.

The show depicts the death of Kathleen Peterson, who was found dead in a pool of blood at the bottom of the staircase in the family’s Durham, N.C., mansion in December 2001. Michael Peterson then became the lead suspect in her death. After a three-month trial, Peterson was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in 2003. However, that was not the end of the story.

Thanks to a documentary made by a French film crew and Peterson maintaining his innocence through multiple appeals, the case stayed in the public eye and theories began to emerge about how else Kathleen Peterson may have died. A new trial was even given when it was revealed that a key witness for the prosecution had lied under oath.

Ultimately, Michael Peterson served 89 months in jail but was able to walk free in 2017 after entering a plea deal that allowed him to maintain his innocence but acknowledge that the prosecutors have enough evidence for conviction, with the official verdict labelling him as guilty (it’s known as an Alford plea).

That certainly sounds like it will present a lot of potential twists for viewers as they try and piece together what happened to Kathleen Peterson.

Who is in The Staircase cast?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

An impressive ensemble has been put together for The Staircase, led by Colin Firth as Michael Peterson and Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson.

Firth is an Oscar-winner for his role in The King Speech, but the British actor is known for a range of roles across the range of genres, including rom-coms (Pride & Prejudice, Bridget Jones’s Diary), drama (A Single Man, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), action (The King’s Man) and even musicals (Mamma Mia). He will next star in the war drama Operation Mincemeat.

Collette is also a well-versed actress. She is an Oscar-nominee for The Sixth Sense and an Emmy-winner for United States of Tara, with other credits including Hereditary, Nightmare Alley and the new Netflix series Pieces of Her.

The supporting cast is no less impressive, led by Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick), Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), Dane DeHaan (Lisey’s Story), Juliette Binoche (The English Patient), Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere), Parker Posey (Lost in Space) and more.

Here is The Staircase cast and who they are playing:

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson

Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson

Michael Stuhlbarg as David Rudlof

Dane DeHaan as Clayton Peterson

Olivia DeJonge as Caitlin Atwater

Rosemarie DeWitt as Candance Zamperini

Tim Guinee as Bill Peterson

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson

Sophie Turner as Margaret Ratliff

Vincent Vermignon as Jean-Xavier de Lestrade

Odessa Young as Martha Ratliff

Parker Posey as Freda Black

Juliette Binoche’s role is being kept under wraps.

The Staircase trailer

HBO Max has released the first trailer for The Staircase, check it out directly below:

How to watch The Staircase

Where HBO Max is available, including the US, The Staircase is only going to be available to subscribers of the streaming service. So if you want to watch The Staircase when it debuts on May 5 you will need to sign up for HBO Max (HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial).

In the UK, when The Staircase comes out it will be available to those who have a Sky or NOW TV subscription.