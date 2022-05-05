"You learn so much about her, she was a really interesting and passionate woman, and she lived a big life. She was a great leader at work, in kind of a top position, but the big telecoms company that she worked for started to fall apart, everything she'd worked for became very unstable and she became very vulnerable. It was hugely stressful, she started drinking more, she hurt her neck, and that created more physical stress.

"Obviously Michael had a lot of secrets and she may or may not have known about them, but they would have created more stress because if you're not living a certain amount of truth, that just kind of shrouds your existence. I really think their relationship was potentially coming to an end, she wasn't happy — but also being able to see how alive and positive she was amongst all of the stress that she was living through at the very end.

"I think this story really holds up because you get to see her as a very alive person, and then what happens becomes even more tragic, because you've gotten to know her and care about her."