Fact vs Fiction: The Staircase — did Michael Peterson kill Kathleen and where is he now?

True crime is huge on TV right now, with shows based on extraordinary real-life events taking center stage. But somehow The Staircase feels different, mainly because the tragic death of Kathleen Peterson is still shrouded in so much mystery. But what really happened the night she died?

The Staircase, starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Michael and Kathleen Peterson, explores the life of Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen at their sprawling North Carolina home after she died under suspicious circumstances in December 2001.

Despite the fact Michael was the one to call 911 the night Kathleen allegedly fell down the stairs, Michael soon became the prime suspect in her death when it appeared there was much more to Kathleen's injuries than simply taking a tumble down 15 steps.

This isn't the first time Michael Peterson's story has been played out on TV. This current adaptation follows many shows covering Kathleen's death, with the most renowned being the 2004 documentary series, also called The Staircase, which is still available to watch on Netflix.

But how much of this latest adaptation of The Staircase actually happened? Here is everything you need to know...

Is The Staircase a true story?

Yes. In December 2001 novelist Michael Peterson called 911 to report that his wife had fallen down the stairs, suggesting her accident was due to her alcohol and Valium intake. However, when the police arrived at the scene they quickly became suspicious given the amount of blood found around Kathleen's body.

After Kathleen's body had been examined it was revealed that she was bludgeoned to death with a blunt object, and with Michael being the only other person at the house at the time, he quickly became the prime suspect in a murder case.

The real Michael Peterson in court listening to his defense attorney David Rudolph. (Image credit: Getty)

Who is the killer in The Staircase?

This is the million-dollar question. While Peterson still to this day maintains his innocence and claims that his wife's death was a tragic accident, the prosecution at this trial back in 2003 told a very different story.

It was argued that Michael killed Kathleen after she found pictures of naked men on his computer and emails to a male escort. It was then claimed that he bludgeoned her to death with a metal tube used for stoking the fire.

What was Kathleen Peterson's cause of death?

The medical examiner on the case found that Kathleen was bludgeoned to death with a blunt object and suffered multiple lacerations to her scalp. The blood on her head had dried, implying she was left in that predicament for some time, contradicting Michael's claims that he had found her at the bottom of the stairs no more than half an hour after the incident allegedly occurred.

Colin Firth and Toni Collette star as the Petersons in The Staircase. (Image credit: Sky)

How does The Staircase end?

The jury found the evidence sufficient to convict Michael of first-degree murder and sent him to prison for life in 2003. But that is far from the end of the story.

After serving eight years in prison, Michael Peterson was given a new trial in 2011 when the judge ruled that a key witness had given misleading testimony. Fast-forward to 2017 and Peterson entered what is called an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter — this means that the accused can admit that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict them, but not admit guilt for the crime.

Peterson was then freed from prison because his new sentence was 86 weeks in prison, however, he had already served that.

Colin Firth plays Michael Peterson in The Staircase. (Image credit: HBO Max)

Where is Michael Peterson now?

After being released from jail, Peterson moved to Durham, North Carolina where he lives a secluded life.

The wealth he enjoyed before Kathleen's death is now gone, not only because he missed out on Kathleen’s life insurance policy, but because his step-daughter, Caitlin, also obtained a $25 million settlement from Michael via a wrongful death claim against him.

In 2019, Michael self-published two books — Behind the Staircase and Beyond the Staircase — that detail his side of the story. He donated the proceeds from his book to charity because the law forbade him to keep the money for himself.

The Peterson family gather together in episode one of The Staircase. (Image credit: Sky)

What is the owl theory in The Staircase?

In another bizarre twist in the tale, it was later claimed that Kathleen could have died as a result of an owl attack. The Peterson's neighbor suggested that the injuries on Kathleen's scalp were consistent with being attacked by an owl and a re-examination of evidence in 2009 found that Kathleen had a tiny feather in her hair and that wood from a tree was tangled up in the hair which had been pulled out of her head by the roots and was found between her fingers.

It was thought Kathleen could have been attacked by the owl outside (blood was reportedly spotted outside too) and then stumbled in, disoriented from the attack, before falling down the stairs.

The owl theory was so complex and baffling that it was excluded from the Netflix documentary entirely. However, it is thought this latest drama adaptation of The Staircase will see the theory examined in later episodes.

The Staircase landed on HBO Max in the US and on Sky TV and NOW in the UK on Thursday, May 5.

The first three episodes of The Staircase were released on the streaming service on May 5, with subsequent episodes launching once a week through to June 9.