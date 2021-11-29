'Lost in Space' season 3 — release date, trailer, cast, plot, and everything you need to know

Lost in Space season 3 is set to be the epic conclusion to the Robinson family's saga that we've been waiting for since 2019.

Netflix confirmed more Lost in Space would be on the way in March 2020 when they also issued a statement from showrunner, Zack Estrin, which confirmed season 3 would be the final part of the Robinson family's adventure.

This latest season promises to raise the stakes higher than ever before, though. Picking up right where we left off after season 2's climactic ending, this final chapter promises to be the ultimate test for the Robinsons.

Here's everything we know about Lost in Space season 3...

(Beware: spoilers for the previous season ahead!)

All episodes of Lost in Space season 3 will be available when the series drops on Netflix on Dec. 1, 2021.

The previous two seasons are available to stream on Netflix right now.

How many episodes is 'Lost in Space' season 3?

Lost in Space's final season will be ten episodes long, just like the previous two series.

'Lost in Space' season 3 plot

Netflix's official synopsis for the final season of the show makes it clear that season 3 will be a wild ride. It reads:

"In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will, and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever.

"Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet."

Will Maureen Robinson (Molly Parker) and John Robinson (Tony Stephens) manage to reunite with their children? (Image credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix)

If you need a refresher on what happened in the previous season, Netflix has released a quick video to help you remember:

Previously on S2... pic.twitter.com/zyYFqEszEVNovember 24, 2021 See more

'Lost in Space' season 3 cast

Although they've been separated, the Robinsons are all back one final adventure. That means Maureen (Molly Parker), John (Toby Stephens), Will (Maxwell Jenkins), Judy (Taylor Rusell) and Penny (Mina Sundwall) are all here, along with Don West (Ignacio Serricchio), Brian Steele as the Robot, and, shockingly, Parker Posey as June Harris. Turns out she isn't dead after all, as she turned up at the end of the most recent trailer!

Russell Hornsby (Lincoln Rhyme, The Hate U Give) has been signed up as a new character, although we don't know who that is just yet. He told PopCulture that he has to be "sort of hush hush about the character", as "they want to make it a nice reveal".

Is there a trailer for 'Lost in Space' season 3?

Yes, the final trailer for Lost in Space's long-awaited return arrived in mid-November. With John and Maureen Robertson cut off from their kids, an army of alien robots ready to tear the Jupiters apart to get to Will Robinson, and a shock return for Parker Posey's Dr. Smith.

Coupled with more stunning visual effects, it looks like this final season will be a truly explosive conclusion. You can watch the trailer below:

There's also the Lost in Space season 3 teaser trailer which was released back in October if you want to revisit that: