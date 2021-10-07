‘Lost in Space’ season 3 trailer shares a final message from Will Robinson

The search for the Robinson family will come to an end with Netflix’s Lost in Space, as the series will debut its third and final season on the streaming services as of Dec. 1. Fans have received their first look at the latest from Lost in Space with a new teaser trailer.

Lost in Space on Netflix is a reimagining of the original Lost in Space TV series (not the forgettable ‘90s movie), following the Robinson family after they crash-land on an alien planet, forced to survive dangers all around them while they try and figure out a way to escape.

Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless and Irwin Allen are the trio of creators behind the series, while the show stars Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey and Brian Steele. Lost in Space first premiered on Netflix in 2018. It hasn’t had any new episodes since Christmas Eve in 2019, but Netflix announced in March 2020 that it would be getting this final go around.

The teaser trailer for Lost in Space season 3 features a voiceover from a recording that Will Robinson is making in which he says that if someone is watching it “there’s a chance things didn’t work out how I hoped they would.” With the trailer describing the third season as an epic conclusion, we see a lot of destruction and concerned faces among the Robinson clan. Will they be able to overcome it? Take a peek at what’s in store with the full trailer below.

Lost in Space is just one of the many high profile shows that Netflix is planning to debut in the final months of 2021. On the docket are new seasons of Cobra Kai and The Witcher, while fans will also be treated to the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

To watch Lost in Space, or any of these shows, viewers will need to be signed up for Netflix. A standard Netflix subscription starts at $13.99 per month, with other plans available at higher prices but adding things like 4K.