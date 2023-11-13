Bosch: Legacy season 3: everything we know about the crime drama

Harry Bosch is still on the case, with Bosch: Legacy season 3 set to have the hard-nosed Los Angeles private investigator deliver justice however he can.

After Bosch had a seven-season run as a Prime Video original series, Bosch: Legacy is an Amazon Freevee sequel series that follows the next chapter of the former LAPD detective, his daughter Maddie and ally Honey Chandler. In Bosch: Legacy season 1 the series saw them bring down their long-time enemy Carl Rogers and ended with the cliffhanger of Maddie being kidnapped. Then in Bosch: Legacy season 2 things started with the search for Maddie before shifting to a murder case involving corrupt cops.

What's in store for Bosch: Legacy season 3. Here is everything we know about the latest season of the crime drama.

There is no release date for Bosch: Legacy season 3 at this time.

Season 1 of the series premiered in May 2022, while season 2 hit Amazon Freevee in October 2023. Unfortunately, that doesn't give us much of a pattern to work off of outside of there being a strong chance that the show could return in 2024.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 cast

Amazon Freevee renewed Bosch: Legacy for season 3 ahead of season 2's premiere, but it did not offer any specifics on which cast members would be returning (likely they didn't want to spoil any of season 2's drama).

That being said, considering he has played the character for nine seasons, we can safely assume that Titus Welliver is returning to play Harry Bosch in Bosch: Legacy season 3. In addition to Bosch, Welliver has previously starred in The Town, Argo, The Good Wife and Sons of Anarchy.

Also pretty much assured to return are Madison Lintz (The Walking Dead) as Maddie Bosch, Mimi Rogers (The Loop) as Honey Chandler, Stephen Chang (Artificial) as Mo Bassi and Denise Sanchez (The Good Place) as Reina Vasquez.

When more confirmed cast members are announced we'll add them here.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 plot

We do not have an official plot for Bosch: Legacy season 3, but we can definitely get an idea of some of the things that may happen based on the Bosch: Legacy season 2 ending (warning, SPOILERS ahead).

While the Foster case wrapped up and the FBI seemingly unable to move forward with their investigation into Chandler and Bosch, there are two big storylines from season 2 that are still going to need to be addressed. The first is that Chandler announced her candidacy for District Attorney, so the season could either track her campaign or pick up with her first days in office.

For Bosch, the season ended with Maddie being told by inmate Preston Borders (Chris Browning) that he killed Dockweiler (the man who kidnapped Maddie) in prison as Bosch requested him to do. How will this revelation impact Bosch and Maddie’s relationship? Also, another case is likely to play a central part in the new season.

The character of Bosch was created by author Michael Connelly in a series of novels, with Bosch: Legacy loosely adapting certain stories for the show. However, we don't know if that is going to be the case again with Bosch: Legacy season 3.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 trailer

There is no trailer for Bosch: Legacy season 3. When one is available we'll add it here.

How to watch Bosch: Legacy

Bosch: Legacy streams exclusively on Amazon Freevee. But great news, the streaming service is available for free to anyone in the US and UK. You can watch Amazon Freevee and all episodes of Bosch: Legacy through a standalone app or through Prime Video.

If you are looking to watch the original Bosch series, that is also currently streaming on Amazon Freevee.