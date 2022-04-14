Bosch: Legacy — release date, trailer and everything we know about the Bosch spinoff series

Titus Welliver is back on the case as Harry Bosch in the brand new series Bosch: Legacy. A spinoff of the Prime Video series Bosch that ran for seven seasons, Bosch: Legacy is also making the jump for Prime Video to the free, ad-supported streaming service IMDb TV, which is actually being rebranded as Amazon Freevee very soon.

Harry Bosch was created by bestselling author Michael Connelly in a series of books and then brought to the screen by Eric Ellis Overmyer in Bosch. Connelly and Overmyer were both involved in creating Bosch: Legacy, along with longtime staff writer Tom Bernardo.

Here is everything that you need to know about Bosch: Legacy.

Bosch: Legacy will get its series premiere on Friday, May 6, on what will then officially be Amazon Freevee. The first four episodes of the new series will debut on May 6.

Following its premiere, Bosch: Legacy will release two new episodes every Friday through May 27. That will give the show a 10 episode debut season.

What is the Bosch: Legacy plot?

(Image credit: Greg Gayne/IMDb TV)

Bosch: Legacy is loosely based on Connelly’s book The Wrong Side of Goodbye, which serves as the first episode’s title; it also is taking its cues from how Bosch ended its seven season run. Here is the official synopsis:

"Bosch: Legacy follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance’s only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, Bosch uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line. Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice 'Mo' Bassi, a tech-forward gadget whiz who shares Bosch’s commitment to justice and fondness for smooth jazz.

"Honey 'Money' Chandler, reeling from the mistrial of Carl Rogers, is determined to bring Rogers to justice. In an unlikely alliance, Chandler and Bosch team up to conquer Rogers. But he has a long list of enemies, including the Russian Bratva, who are growing impatient on a promise Rogers made them.

"Following in her father’s footsteps, Maddie Bosch, a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD, is paired with Reina Vasquez, a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer. As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. Her father — who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts — believes the issue is clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job."

Is there a Bosch: Legacy trailer?

Yes, the first trailer for Bosch: Legacy has been shared and it offers an enticing tease at how Bosch and Chandler are teaming up to bring Rogers down. Check it out right here:

Who is in the Bosch: Legacy cast?

Madison Lintz and Titus Welliver in Bosch: Legacy (Image credit: Tyler Gordon/IMDb TV)

Of course, you can’t have a Harry Bosch series without Titus Welliver, as the actor has become synonymous with the character. That’ll happen after seven seasons. Outside of Bosch, Welliver is best known for roles in The Town, Deadwood and The Good Wife.

Other Bosch alums returning for the new series are Mimi Rogers (Lost in Space, NCIS) as Honey Chandler and Maddison Lintz (The Walking Dead) as Maddie Bosch. Joining the cast as series regulars are Stephen A. Chang (Shameless, Artificial) as Maurice "Mo" Bassi and Denise G. Sanchez (Mayans M.C., The Good Place) as Reina Vasquez.

Some additional cast members include Phil Morris, Steven Flynn, Michael Rose, Kate Burton, Mark Rolston, Kandiss Edmundson and William Devane. The full cast is available via IMDb .

How to watch Bosch: Legacy?

Bosch: Legacy will stream exclusively on Amazon Freevee, but the good news is that anyone will be able to watch it as Amazon Freevee is a free, ad-supported streaming service. Anyone can sign up and watch all that the service has to offer on multiple devices (smart TVs, phones, tablets, computers) and just have to deal with the occasional ad.

In addition, Amazon Freevee is going to soon add all seven seasons of Bosch to its lineup on April 22.