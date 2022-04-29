What was once IMDb TV has been rebranded as Amazon Freevee. But does a new name change how viewers can watch the free, ad-supported streaming service?

Amazon Freevee offers plenty of recent and classic TV shows and movies, as well as an expanding slate of original programming, including Bosch: Legacy, Leverage: Redemption and an all new series featuring Judge Judy.

With the streaming market featuring a lot to choose from, some consumers are opening up to free services with an occasional ad break like Freevee than ponying up more money for another subscription. So how can you start watching Freevee right now?

Here's what you need to know about how to watch Amazon Freevee.

How to watch Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee is currently available for US and UK viewers, with the plan for the streaming service to launch in Germany later in 2022. As far as how these viewers can start watching Freevee, there are multiple options.

First, Amazon Freevee is available as an app on Amazon's Fire TV and Fire Tablets, as well as being a free channel to access on Prime Video.

There is also the ability to get Freevee as an app on third-party devices. The list of compatible devices includes:

Roku devices

Samsung smart TVs (2017-2021 models)

Comcast's Xfinity Flex

Xfinity X1

Chromecast with Google TV

NVIDIA SHIELD

Android TV devices

Xbox One & Xbox X|S

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

LG smart TVs (2018-2021 models)

Finally, there's the mobile option, with the Amazon Freevee app also available on iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices.

Again, Amazon Freevee is a free service that requires no subscription because it has ads. On the ad front, Amazon touts that Freevee has half of the ads that traditional linear TV does.