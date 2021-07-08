‘Leverage: Redemption’: Cast, release date and everything else you need to know about the IMDb TV original

Leverage was a TNT fan-favorite that ran for five seasons from 2008-2012. It starred Timothy Hutton, Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane and Beth Risegraf as a team of high-tech thieves that served as modern day Robin Hoods, stealing from the corrupt.

Nearly nine years after the final episode of Leverage aired, the show is coming back as an IMDb TV original series, Leverage: Redemption, with original show creators Chris Downey and John Rogers back in charge.

Here is everything you need to know about Leverage: Redemption.

Who is in the ‘Leverage: Redemption’ cast?

Most of the original Leverage cast is returning for Leverage: Redemption. Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane and Beth Risegraf are all set to return as their characters from the original series, all bringing their own unique skill sets to the team.

Missing is Timothy Hutton’s Nate Ford (Hutton has been accused of sexual assault, which he has denied). The creators decided to have Ford pass away a year before the new show begins. Instead, Noah Wyle and Aleyse Shannon are set to join the team as the new characters Harry Wilson and Breanna Casey, respectively.

Additional cast members include Lucy Taylor, Brittany Chandler and John Hans Tester.

What is ‘Leverage: Redemption’ about?

As mentioned above, Leverage: Redemption takes place a year after Ford passes away. When Harry Wilson has a client who is engaging in some shady business, he reaches out to the original team for help, but first they must convince Sophie, long since retired, to get back into the game.

Leverage: Redemption won’t look to reinvent the wheel, it will follow a similar format as the original series did, just with some new character dynamics and new tricks for them to utilize.

When will ‘Leverage: Redemption’ premiere?

Leverage: Redemption is set to debut on IMDb TV on July 9 with eight episodes being available to watch immediately, which will make up the first half of the series return. The remaining eight episodes will hit the streaming service on an as yet unspecified date in the fall.

There is no word on whether there will be additional seasons of Leverage: Redemption, but if the original show’s fans return and give IMDb TV one of its first original hits, then more episodes will likely be ordered for some point in the future.

How to watch ‘Leverage: Redemption’?

We live in a different TV landscape than when Leverage originally went off the air. Instead of needing a cable package to watch Leverage: Redemption, all fans will need is an internet connection.

IMDb TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service from parent company Amazon. While users will need an IMDb account (also free), there is no need to sign up for any subscription package; once you have an account you can start watching any of the movies or shows that IMDb TV offers.

IMDb TV can be watched on Roku, Amazon Fire TV or on a computer.

Is there a ‘Leverage: Redemption’ trailer?

Leverage fans have been waiting for the better part of nine years to see the team in action again, so of course IMDb TV let them whet their appetite with a fun Leverage: Redemption trailer. Watch below.

It certainly looks like the team hasn’t lost its edge, and the new allies and villains promise to bring some exciting developments to the Leverage franchise.