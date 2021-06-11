In the sea of streaming service options, IMDb TV comes from the popular IMDb website and offers a library of classic and contemporary movies and TV shows, as well as original programming, all of which viewers can access for free.

IMDb TV is an ad-supported (AVOD) streaming service available to viewers in the U.S., which enables them to watch available content at no cost with short ads playing before or intermittently through the video. IMDb TV is accessible through a multitude of platforms, including — as IMDb is owned by Amazon — the Amazon Prime Video app and Amazon Fire TVs.

Let’s take a closer look at how Amazon Fire TV users can begin to watch the content available on IMDb TV.

How to watch IMDb TV on Amazon Fire TV

IMDb TV is available as a downloadable app for Amazon Fire TV users. To download the app on Amazon Fire TV, users can search for the app via the main menu or use voice search by pressing the voice button on the Alexa Voice Remote and saying “IMDb TV.” The app will appear as a search result, highlight it and then select “Get” or the shopping cart icon to begin the download.

Once downloaded, the IMDb TV app will appear among the other apps on the Amazon Fire TV home screen. To move the app to a different spot in the lineup, highlight the IMDb TV app, hit “Menu” on the remote, select “Move” and then move the app where you want.

To access IMDb TV, you can either select the app with the remote or use the Alexa Voice Remote to access it by saying “Alexa, open IMDb TV.”