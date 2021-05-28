IMDb is one of the best movie resources the internet has to offer, but it can also be a place to watch some of your favorite movies on IMDb TV, a free (with ads) streaming service.

Ad-supported (AVOD) platforms like IMDb TV are becoming more and more popular in the ever-growing streaming marketplace, offering some big name movies and TV shows without having to sign up for another monthly subscription plan.

Take a look at some of the best movies on IMDb TV right now.

Alien (1979)

Alien is easily one of the best mixes of the horror and sci-fi genre ever. It has been something that director Ridley Scott has been trying to recapture in recent years with the prequels Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, but they just aren’t up to snuff.

The original Alien is masterful for its simplicity. It’s a contained film with one alien terrorizing and picking off the crew aboard their spaceship. It also, of course, features one of the best creature designs of all-time with the xenomoprh and one of the best female heroines with Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley.

James Cameron took the sequel, Aliens, in a different (bigger) direction, but Alien continues to hold its own more than 40 years later.

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

We lost legendary spy author John Le Carre in December of 2020, but Hollywood produced many adaptations of his work, allowing us to dive into the thrilling worlds he crafted. One of those A Most Wanted Man.

Phillip Seymour Hoffman stars as Le Carre’s master spy in this story, tasked with trying to capture a Chechen Muslim who illegally immigrates to Germany during the war on terror. Rachel McAdams, Daniel Brühl and Robin Wright star alongside Hoffman.

No one knew the spy world better than Le Carre, and its rich and complex details are on full display in A Most Wanted Man.

Bernie (2011)

Richard Linklater is best known for the Before Trilogy, Dazed and Confused and Boyhood, but the rest of his filmography is filled with little gems like Bernie.

Starring Jack Black, in one of his best roles, Bernie is a story about a caring small-town Texas mortician who strikes a friendship with a wealthy, disgruntled widow. She ultimately becomes possessive and Bernie attempts to find a way out of the toxic relationship.

Shirley Maclaine and Matthew McConaughey headline the supporting cast.

Carol (2015)

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara are phenomenal on their own, but they are down right electric together in Carol.

Todd Haynes’ film based on a Patricia Highsmith book boasts top work across the board, to his actors — including Sarah Paulson and Kyle Chandler in addition to Blanchett and Mara — to the cinematography and costumes. Between Carol and Far From Heaven, I’m not sure anybody should be allowed to make movies set in the 1950s other than Todd Haynes, he makes it look so good.

I still don’t know how this film was snubbed for a Best Picture nom.

Dear White People (2014)

Some people may know the Netflix series Dear White People better, but writer/director Justin Simien burst onto the scene with the original film that gives an inside look into the lives of four Black students at an Ivy League school.

In addition to Simien, Dear White People was the breakout role for Tessa Thompson, something we should all be thankful for.

Dear White People provides a funny and insightful look into how race can be treated on a college campus, and elsewhere for that matter, something that has lost no relevancy since this film was released.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Who doesn’t love Meryl Streep? One of the greatest actresses of all time, Streep has crafted so many iconic performances, including Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.

Streep stars as the intimidating editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine, who is demanding of her entire staff, especially her new assistant played by Anne Hathaway. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also give memorable turns in the dramedy.

The Devil Wears Prada was one of Streep’s gazillion Oscar nominations (OK, 21) and one of her more memorable ones in the 21st century.

His Girl Friday (1940)

If anybody suffers from an inability to watch a movie just because it’s in black and white, His Girl Friday may be the cure for that. A classic from Howard Hawks with Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell in peak comedic form, this mile-a-minute comedy still has legs after all these years.

Grant stars as a newspaper editor who schemes to keep his ace-reporter, and ex-wife (Russell), from remarrying and leaving the paper.

It’s not as easy to find some classic movies like His Girl Friday on streaming, so best to jump on the chance when you’ve got it.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Dreamworks animated films often get over shadowed by Pixar, but something like Kung Fu Panda can hold its own with any animated film in recent years.

Jack Black’s kung fu-obsessed panda gets his chance to live out his dream when he is surprisingly chosen to become a legendary warrior. Of course there’s solid jokes about a panda trying to learn martial arts, but the secret sauce for Kung Fu Panda is its empowering message and strong voice cast, which includes Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Ian McShane, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu and more.

Moneyball (2011)

Baseball movies like Bull Durham and The Natural typically romanticize the sport, but Moneyball blends the statistics revolution that Billy Beane began with the Oakland A’s while also highlighting the special, unexpected moments it can produce.

Moneyball was a hit when it came out — it more than doubled its money at the global box office and earned Oscar noms for Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill and Best Picture, as well as three others — but it is even more relevant with how much statistics have become ingrained in sports.

Personally, it’s becoming one of those movies that’s hard to turn off if it ever comes on.

Paris, Je T’aime (2006)

Films from Joel & Ethan Coen, Wes Craven, Olivier Assayas, Alfonso Cuaron, Gus Van Sant and Alexander Payne would make for a pretty fun movie marathon. But in Paris, Je T’Aime, you get all of those directors plus other international filmmakers in a single two-hour movie.

Paris, Je T’aime is a compilation of short films all set in Paris and playing in different genres. In addition to the list of directors, the cast includes the likes of Juliette Binoche, Steve Buscemi, Willem Dafoe, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Bob Hoskins, Olga Kurylenko, Margo Martindale, Nick Nolte, Natalie Portman, Gena Rowlands, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Elijah Wood.

This format has been repeated a few more times with films like New York, I Love You, Rio, I Love You and Berlin, I Love You.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Amid all the superheroes and shared universes that dominate theaters today, it’s rarer to find an adult-themed story that is able to become a breakout hit. That’s particularly a shame when we could be getting more movies like Something’s Gotta Give.

From Nancy Myers, Something’s Gotta Give sees Jack Nicholson’s aging bachelor reevaluate things when he begins to fall for the mother of a young woman he is dating, played by Diane Keaton.

Nicholson and Keaton are unsurprisingly terrific together, as is the rest of the cast led by Keanu Reeves, Frances McDormand and Amanda Peet.

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek is one of the most popular franchises ever put on a screen, with diehard fans that are pretty passionate about the mythology of the characters. That’s what made J.J. Abrams’ reboot of marquee characters like Captain Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew such a big risk, but one that ultimately pays off.

Using a clever time-travel loophole that I won’t get into too deeply in case you haven’t seen this 12-year-old blockbuster, the familiar characters get to deal with some new dynamics, but are ultimately the ones fans fell in love with.

The new crew is made up of Chris Pine, Zachary Qunito, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, John Cho and Anton Yelchin, with a cameo by Leonard Nimoy.

Submarine (2010)

Quirky British indie film is a pretty well-established genre at this point. Richard Ayoade’s entry into it, Submarine, is one that is definitely worth checking out.

Following teenager Oliver Tate, Submarine has Oliver striving toward two objective’s, being a perfect boyfriend to his new girlfriend Joanna, and preventing anything from happening between his mother and an ex-lover who’s moved into the neighborhood.

Craig Roberts stars as Oliver, with Sally Hawkins, Paddy Considine, Noah Taylor and Yasmin Paige in support. There’s also a young Gemma Chan in the film if you can spot her.