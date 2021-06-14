IMDb TV is the free, ad-supported (AVOD) streaming service from the website that bills itself as the Internet Movie Database. Offering some of the best movies and shows around, there’s plenty to enjoy, with new titles being added regularly. Here’s a look at some of the best dramas on IMDb TV.

The African Queen (1951)

Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, two of the biggest stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, only worked together one time, but it resulted in The African Queen, so they certainly made the most of it.

Directed by John Huston, Bogart stars as a drunken river boat captain who is persuaded by Hepburn’s missionary to attack the Germans during World War I. But the titular boat has more to worry about than Germans as it travels down a dangerous river.

The African Queen is Bogart’s lone win for Best Actor and is listed by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best films of all time.

All the Money in the World (2017)

All the Money in the World made headlines ahead of its release for all the wrong reasons, as director Ridley Scott had to scramble to replace Kevin Spacey, originally cast to play J. Paul Getty, with Christopher Plummer.

Despite the acrobatics put on to make the switch work, All the Money in the World is an entertaining drama chronicling the kidnapping of Getty’s grandson during the 1970s.

Plummer earned an Oscar nomination for his role, but the heart of the movie belongs to Michelle Williams as the determined mother of the young Getty.

Black Swan (2010)

A trip to the ballet like you’ve never seen before, Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan is a psychological ride along with Natalie Portman’s obsessed and haunted ballerina.

Cast as the dual-lead in a production of Swan Lake, dancer Nina struggles to maintain sanity as she deals with the pressures she puts on herself and ones from those around her.

Portman’s Oscar-winning performance is supported by Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Winona Ryder and Barbara Hershey.

Blue Valentine (2010)

Blue Valentine, from director Derek Cianfrance and starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, is the opposite of a rom-com. It is a look at love and relationships that doesn’t hide the difficulties, but accentuates them.

While that definitely doesn’t sound as fun as the opposites attract and live happily ever after storyline you’ll find in a typical love story, Blue Valentine is an intimate and touching story anchored by a pair of great performances from Gosling and Williams.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

Michael Keaton, the former star of Batman who needed a bit of a career pick-me-up, stars as a former superhero star who tries to revive his career with an ambitious Broadway production. Talk about life imitating art.

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Birdman will probably always stand out as one of the more unique Best Picture-winning films. Dark dramedy made to look like one continuous shot with a cast that in addition to Keaton includes Emma Stone, Ed Norton, Naomi Watts, Zack Galifianakis, Amy Ryan and more.

Carol (2015)

There’s so much to love about Carol. From the two stellar performances from Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara to the beautiful recreation of the 1950s New York setting from director Todd Haynes and cinematographer Edward Lachman.

But at its core, Carol is a love story between Blanchett and Mara’s characters, a New York socialite and a young photographer, that is incredibly effective at pulling at your heart strings.

Carol is easily one of the bigger Best Picture snubs in recent memory. See for yourself why that’s the case.

The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby (2014)

There’s an interesting backstory to The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. Writer/director Ned Benson had originally planned for the film, starring Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy, to be told in two films covering the same events but from the two perspectives of their lead characters. However, studio meddling made it so a single version was most widely released.

Despite this, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby is a showcase for both actors as a couple trying to figure out how to move in their lives and their relationship after a tragedy.

Give the combined version a watch on IMDb TV, and if it interests you, pursue the separate versions, titled The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Her and The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

From the minds of Charlie Kaufmann and Michel Gondry, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a wholly unique film thanks to both the creatives behind it and some of the best work from both Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

The film centers around Joel Barish, who after discovering that his girlfriend has gone ahead and erased him from her memory decides to do the same to her. However, as the procedure is underway, his subconscious realizes he doesn’t want to lose his memory of her and tries to find a way to keep them.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is easily one of the most unique love stories of the 21st century (if not ever).

In a Lonely Place (1950)

Few actors were better suited for film noir than Humphrey Bogart. One of his better entries into the classic genre was In a Lonely Place from director Nicholas Ray.

Bogart stars as a screenwriter who is thought to be a murder suspect until his neighbor (Gloria Grahame) says that he is innocent. However, as his violent tendencies start to show, she begins to have her doubts.

The trailer may be a little hokey — “Suspense!” “Intrigue!” (it was the 1950s after all) — but the drama of In a Lonely Place holds up to this day.

Memento (2001)

If we’ve learned anything from Christopher Nolan’s filmography, it’s that he loves to play with time. His breakout film, Memento, is a prime example of this, as he tells the story backwards.

Memento follows Leonard, a man who has lost the ability to keep short term memories, as he tries to put the pieces together to find the man who killed his wife and gave him his condition. Of course, as a Nolan movie, expect a few more twists and turns along the way.

Christopher Nolan takes big, bold swings with his movies as much as anyone these days. Comparatively, Memento is a smaller film, but it still holds up and is considered among the director’s best works.

Nicholas and Alexandra (1971)

The historical epic is a grand tradition in Hollywood, bringing to the big screen events from all across the world and in different eras. A popular subject is the Russian revolution in the early 20th century, which is where Nicholas and Alexandra takes place.

The title refers to Tsar Nicholas II and his wife Alexandra, who ended up being the last monarch of Russia as his failings helped lead to the rise of the Bolsheviks and the formation of the Soviet Union.

It was one of the most momentous events of the 20th century, and Nicholas and Alexandra portrays it in the biggest way that it can.

Open Range (2003)

Who doesn’t love a good western? The Kevin Costner and Robert Duvall-leading Open Range hits just about every point you could want in a good western story. Men nobly attempting to hold on to their way of life against a changing world, a quiet love story and a fun shootout to cap it all off.

Costner, who had previously directed the Best Picture-winning western Dances With Wolves, returned to the genre as both star and director. Open Range also stars Annette Bening, Diego Luna and Michael Gambon.

Warrior (2011)

Fighting movies always make for good drama because there’s so much emotion built into every punch. One of the best examples of this is the 2011 movie Warrior starring Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton.

Hardy and Edgerton play estranged brothers that each enter an ultimate fighting tournament as a way to try and solve their own separate issues. But as they appear headed for a collision course inside the ring, their family drama brings a whole new level to the competition.

Warrior was a bit underrated when it came out, but it has proven to be a winner in subsequent years.

Wind River (2017)

A veteran hunter assists an FBI agent brought to a Native American reservation in Wyoming to investigate the murder of a young girl. But there are plenty of secrets and tensions within the community that have their own interests.

This is the premise of Wind River, the directorial debut from Taylor Sheridan, who has also written the scripts for Sicario, Hell or High Water and created the TV show Yellowstone. Sheridan was able to step behind the camera and make just as an effective thriller as any of those entries.

Wind River stars Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen and Graham Greene.