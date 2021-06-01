Paying for multiple streaming services can add up quickly nowadays, so a free option like IMDb TV — which lets viewers watch premium content with some ad interruptions — can keep you entertained while keeping the monthly bill in check.

IMDb is one of the largest reference centers for TV shows and movies on the internet, but with IMDb TV it is now also a place to watch great content. Here’s a peek at some of the best shows on IMDb TV.

Also: Best movies on IMDb TV

24

(Image credit: Disney+)

The ticking clock of 24 was one of the most iconic sounds of TV in the 2000s, as the show raised the tension level of network TV dramas to new heights.

Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer just kept having the worst days, as terrorists and other enemies would threaten to kill the president, launch dangerous weapons on civilians or mess with his family. Viewers, however, couldn’t get enough.

Sure, the later seasons started to push the boundaries of what is acceptable for Jack Bauer to do — and there really is no need to talk about the attempted reboots — but when 24 was firing on all cylinders there was little else on TV at the time like it.

All eight days (seasons) are available on IMDb TV.

Boston Legal

(Image credit: ABC)

A spin-off of David E. Kelly’s The Practice, Boston Legal followed Alan Shore, played by James Spader, at a new firm in — you can probably guess — Boston. Starring alongside Spader in the series were the likes of William Shatner and Candice Bergen.

That trio of stars helped give Boston Legal the comedic edge that was its calling card, in addition to the usual intrigue and drama that comes from courtroom-based shows.

Spader would win two Emmys for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series during the show’s run. Shatner would win one for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Candice Bergen was nominated multiple times, but never won.

Catch up with all five seasons of Boston Legal on IMDb TV.

Dallas

(Image credit: CBS)

The primetime soap opera Dallas is best known for one thing, it’s season-ending cliffhanger over who shot powerful oil baron J.R. Ewing. The moment was so popular that The Simpsons spoofed it to a T with the who shot Mr. Burns plotline.

Dallas had more than that one seminal cultural moment, though. The show ran for 14 seasons, spanning the late 70s, the 80s and into the early 90s. Viewers can watch all of them on IMDb TV.

Heroes

(Image credit: NBC)

Heroes took the world by storm when it premiered in 2006, giving fans some fun superhero content before the MCU took over. The show followed a group of people who discover that they have super powers and must come together to save the world from a dangerous event.

Heroes starred Hayden Panettiere, Milo Ventimiglia, Masi Oka, Zachary Quinto and Ali Larter.

Fans can watch the entire series again (or for the first time) on IMDb TV.

Lost

(Image credit: ABC)

It started with a group of survivors of a plane crash stranded on a deserted island, but Lost soon became one of the most twisty shows on TV that kept people guessing and tuning in every week.

Created by J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber, Lost became a touchpoint for many as fan theories about the show were almost as popular as what was actually happening — something that has continued and grown for shows today. Among its fans, Lost was talked about in a similar way to Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad in its day.

Depending on who you talk to, Abrams, Lindelof and Lieber may or may not have stuck the landing, but you can determine that for yourself by catching the entire series on IMDb TV.

Mad Men

(Image credit: AMC)

From the late 2000s to mid 2010s, AMC was home to some of the best TV shows on the air with Breaking Bad and the Matthew Weiner created Mad Men. Set in the world or 1960s advertising, Mad Men lured audiences in with its style, writing and world class acting.

Leading the way was Jon Hamm, who came onto the scene in a big way with his performance as Don Draper. However, not enough can be said for the entire cast, which included Elisabeth Moss, John Slattery, January Jones, Vincent Kartheiser, Christina Hendricks and more.

Mad Men is one of the most critically acclaimed shows ever, as well as one of the most awarded — it is one of only four shows to win Best Drama Series at the Emmys for four straight seasons, joining Hill Street Blues, The West Wing and Game of Thrones (four straight seasons, though not in consecutive years).

IMDb TV is the place to watch all of Mad Men for free.

Malcolm in the Middle

(Image credit: Fox)

Bryan Cranston was able to play both Walter White in Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle patriarch Hal to perfection, confirming that he is one of our best living actors.

But Malcolm in the Middle isn’t just about Cranston. Malcolm in the Middle was a true ensemble following the dysfunctional family of a young genius played by Frankie Muniz. In particular Jane Kaczmarek’s Lois has become an iconic TV mom and the legendary Cloris Leachman would show up for fantastic guest spots.

The show was also an influence for one of the episode’s in Disney Plus’ WandaVision, as it lovingly paid homage to TV history.

Malcolm in the Middle ran for seven seasons, and IMDb TV carries all of them.

Schitt’s Creek

(Image credit: POP. TV)

There may not be a better example of a show that found its audience thanks to streaming than Schitt’s Creek. Originally airing on CBC in Canada and Pop TV in the U.S., Schitt’s Creek took off when people began to discover it on Netflix and it eventually became a phenomenon.

After finding themselves totally broke, the self-absorbed Rose family are forced to live in the small town of Schitt’s Creek. Filled with a plethora of unique characters, the Rose’s eventually settle in and find themselves a part of the community. The character arc for the Rose family is one of the best that’s been put on TV in recent years.

Dan Levy created and stars in the series with his dad Eugene Levy. The standout cast is filled with Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampahire, Sarah Levy, Noah Reid and more.

If you’ve been wondering what people mean when they go “Ew, David,” or weirdly pronounce baby (bay-bay), it’s time for you to catch up on Schitt’s Creek. All seasons are available on IMDb TV.

Spartacus

(Image credit: Starz)

The swords and sandal epic made popular by films like Gladiator was brought to the small screen with Starz’s Spartacus, a retelling of the gladiator who led a rebellion against the Roman empire.

Don’t let the ancient Roman setting fool you, Spartacus has all the tantalizing elements you would want from cable TV. As a bonus, Lucy Lawless (Xena, warrior princess), is part of the cast.

IMDb TV carries all three seasons of Spartacus.

Ugly Betty

(Image credit: ABC)

Ugly Betty stole the hearts of plenty of viewers during its four season run as it followed the smart but wholesome Betty, who embraces her individuality to set her apart in the world of New York fashion. America Ferrera headlined the ABC show alongside Vanessa Williams and others.

Ferrera has gone on to star in other projects like the How to Train Your Dragon franchise and Superstore, but she will always be at least in part known for her breakout role as Ugly Betty.

The entire series is on IMDb TV for people to watch.