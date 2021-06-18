Best thrillers on IMDb TV

Thrillers are fun to watch because they take us down dangerous paths and into dark places that we never hope to go but can safely enjoy on the screen. IMDb TV has a number of the best thrillers available to do just that.

IMDb TV is the free, ad-supported (AVOD) streaming service from IMDb.com and its parent company Amazon. It offers thousands of movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy on their TV, computer or mobile device.

Take a peek to see what thrillers are currently available to watch on IMDb TV.

All the Money in the World (2017)

While there was plenty of drama in the making of All the Money in the World when they were forced to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer, the film itself was able to overcome it all and deliver a pretty satisfying thriller where Plummer proves to be an asset more than a distraction.

The story of All the Money in the World is a dramatization of the kidnapping of J. Paul Getty’s teenage grandson in 1970s Italy, and the tension that arises between the boy’s mother (the always reliable Michelle Williams) and Getty on paying the ransom money.

The Boys from Brazil (1978)

More than 30 years after the end of World War II, The Boys from Brazil posed the idea that exiled Nazis were still at play in this thriller that sees former members of the Third Reich attempting to enact a devious plot to reassert their power.

The Boys from Brazil is stacked, featuring Gregory Peck as Dr. Josef Mengele, Laurence Olivier as a Nazi hunter (his tenth and final Oscar nomination for acting), James Mason, Uta Hagen, Steve Guttenberg, Rosemary Harris, and Bruno Ganz.

Charade (1963)

It doesn’t get any more classic Hollywood than the pairing of Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, and their one film together is the fun and twisty thriller Charade.

Hepburn plays the widow of a recently killed man, who she soon learns was not who he said he was. Now a group of men believe that she is in possession of a large sum of money her husband had that they want to get their hands on. Grant introduces himself as an ally to Hepburn’s character, but he has plenty of secrets of his own.

Walter Matthau, James Coburn and George Kennedy help round out the cast for this Stanley Donen directed film.

Donnie Darko (2001)

When looking for a prime example of a cult classic, Donnie Dark will almost surely be among the films mentioned. The dark tale of a teenage boy (Jake Gyllenhaal) and the imaginary bunny named Frank who manipulates him didn’t immediately find success, but it is widely praised nowadays.

The film was a breakout for Gyllenhaal (both, as sister Maggie Gyllenhaal also stars), and featured other future stars including Seth Rogen and Jena Malone. Drew Barrymore, Patrick Swayze and Katharine Ross also have supporting roles.

Ghost in the Shell (1995)

One of the most popular anime films of all time, Ghost in the Shell follows a cyborg policewoman and her partner as they hunt a mysterious hacker that goes by the name Puppet Master.

A live action adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson got panned by critics and received backlash for her casting, so it should be an easy pick between the two if you want to know why Ghost in the Shell has such a passionate fanbase.

The Guest (2014)

Slipping under the radar with audiences when it first came out, The Guest is a strong thriller from Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong) that expanded on what Dan Stevens can do as an actor after only really being known for Downton Abbey at the time.

The Guest follows Stevens’ David, who arrives at the home of the Petersons, telling them he was an army friend of their son who died in action. However, with David comes a series of deaths in the town that lead the Peterson kids to wonder just who this stranger is and why he is there.

In a Lonely Place (1950)

“Suspense!” “Intrigue!” That is how the original trailer for In a Lonely Place previews what audiences could expect from the film. While it’s a little hokey, it’s not wrong, as this film noir tale has earned its place in the upper echelon of the genre.

The Nicholas Ray directed film stars Humphrey Bogart as a screenwriter who is a suspect for a murder until his neighbor (Gloria Grahame) tells the police that he is innocent. However, as she learns more about him and his violent tendencies, the neighbor begins to harbor doubts.

Bogart was an actor dropped in at the exact right point in history, and In a Lonely Place showcases just how suited he is for these types of stories.

The Lady from Shanghai (1947)

When your first movie is Citizen Kane, it can be hard to follow that up. But Orson Welles would add to his filmography with a number of other classic films, including The Lady from Shanghai.

Welles plays a ship boat captain who becomes entangled with the beautiful but dangerous Elsa Bannister (Rita Hayworth), roping him in to a murder plot of her older husband.

The Lady from Shanghai is most famous for its hall of mirrors climax, which has been spoofed and referenced in countless other films and TV shows at this point.

Memento (2001)

Memento, Christopher Nolan’s breakout film, is smaller in scale to more recent efforts like Tenet or his Dark Knight trilogy, but that does not mean it is any less ambitious, as he constructed a gripping thriller that plays out in reverse.

With his protagonist Leonard (Guy Pearce) suffering from the inability to create new short term memories, Nolan puts the audience in a similar situation by starting from the end of Leonard’s story so that they are forced to fill in the gaps along with him. Even 20 years later, it’s a choice that has not lost any of its intrigue as Memento holds up as one of Nolan’s best.

State of Play (2009)

State of Play is one of those films that can fall under the category of “they don’t make movies like that anymore.” More specifically meaning adult-oriented, smart, well-acted mid-budget thrillers. It’s a shame, because like State of Play, they’re more often than not pretty enjoyable.

An impressive cast that includes Russell Crowe, Rachel McAdams, Ben Affleck, Helen Mirren, Robin Wright, Jason Bateman, Jeff Daniels, Viola Davis, David Harbor, Harry Lennix and more all play a hand in his case of a congressional aide who is mysteriously killed.

The Whistleblower (2010)

Rachel Weisz stars in The Whistleblower, a based-on-a-true-story film about a cop serving as a peacekeeper in post-war Bosnia. While there she discovers a sex trafficking scandal that is being covered up by the United Nations.

Weisz earned rave reviews for her performance as a woman taking on the system. She was joined in the film by Monica Bellucci, David Strathairn, Vanessa Redgrave, Liam Cunningham and a before-he-was-famous Benedict Cumberbatch.

Wind River (2017)

In the snow covered wilderness of a Wyoming Native American reservation, a girl is found murdered. This brings a young FBI agent to the scene, who enlists the help of a veteran hunter to help figure out what happened and track down the killer.

Taylor Sheridan, after writing Sicario and Hell or High Water, made his feature directorial debut with Wind River, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner. The film features Sheridan’s usual grit and brutal realities, proving that he could direct those aspects as well as he could write them.