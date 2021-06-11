Ad-supported streaming services (AVOD) like IMDb TV are becoming more and more popular among streamers as they serve discounted or free (in the case of IMDb TV) services to watch some of the best movies and TV shows around. IMDb TV is available on a range of devices, including Roku.

Roku is the leading streaming platform in the U.S., and the second most popular in the world. Roku gives its users easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and more, including IMDb TV.

Here is how you can start watching IMDb TV through Roku.

How to watch IMDb TV on Roku

When using a Roku device — either a streaming device like a Roku Express or a Roku integrated smart TV — IMDb TV is available as a free downloadable app.

If you just purchased a Roku device, you can add IMDb TV right from activation. When creating your Roku account, you will be asked to select what streaming channels you want installed. By selecting IMDb TV, it will automatically appear on your homepage, ready to use, when the account is officially activated.

For those that have already created their Roku account, adding the IMDb TV app takes just a couple of steps. On the home page, scroll the side menu and select Streaming Channels; select search channels and type in “IMDb TV;” highlight the IMDb TV app in the results, press “OK” and select add channel. The IMDb TV will then appear on your home screen alongside other streaming services.

Once the IMDb TV app is added to your Roku home screen, you can begin watching its content by either selecting it with the remote or with the Roku Voice Remote if available on your Roku device. No subscription is required to start watching IMDb TV on Roku.