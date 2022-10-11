Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service

Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, is a free, ad-supported streaming video (AVOD) platform with a full library of TV shows and movies available to watch. But something besides the name that separates Freevee from its predecessor is a bigger push into exclusive original content.

With no shortage of streaming services in the market right now, here’s a quick primer on what you need to know about Amazon Freevee.

What is Amazon Freevee?

Owned by Amazon and building off what IMDb TV had started, Amazon Freevee is billing itself as a premium free streaming service that offers a slate of original programming with a continuously updating library of movies and TV shows across a wide variety of genres.

As an AVOD platform, Amazon Freevee is, as its name implies, free and requires no subscription. Freevee is available as a Prime Video channel or as a standalone app. Ads will play intermittently throughout a program, similar to what would happen when watching TV normally.

What can you watch on Amazon Freevee?

Amazon Freevee's library titles update periodically, but they offer a wide range of TV shows and movies across different genres. This includes a short-term film licensing agreement with Disney, first announced on May 2. This deal includes Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Logan, Hidden Figures, Murder on the Orient Express and The Post. This is the second licensing deal with a major movie studio, the other being NBCUniversal that gives Amazon Freevee a rotation of 2020-2021 Universal movies like Dolittle, The Invisible Man, Promising Young Woman, F9 and Sing 2.

But a big focus for Freevee moving forward is its own original content. When Amazon announced the rebrand to Amazon Freevee, it also said it expects to grow its originals slate by 70% in 2022. Here are the list of already released Amazon Freevee original series:

Alex Rider

Bosch: Legacy

Bug Out

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis

Judy Justice

Leverage: Redemption

Love Accidentally

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary

Moment of Truth

Play-Doh Squished

Post Malone: Runaway

Pretty Hard Cases

Sprung

Timewasters

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

Troppo

And here are some upcoming originals that have already been announced:

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation

Beyond Black Beauty

High School

Uninterrupted: Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

The streaming service also provides what is known as FAST (free ad-supported TV) channels, more than 75 of them. The FAST channel lineup includes exclusive linear channels for Kim's Convenience (which starred a pre-Shang-Chi Simu Liu) and the original The Kids in the Hall comedy series.

Where is Amazon Freevee available?

Amazon Freevee is currently available in the US and UK, with plans to launch in Germany later in 2022.

What devices is Amazon Freevee on?

Amazon Freevee is available as an app on Amazon Fire TV, Fire Tablets and as a free channel to Prime Video subscribers.

The streaming service is also available as a standalone app on third party devices, including:

Roku

Samsung smart TVs (2017-2021 models)

Comcast's Xfinity Flex

Xfinity X1

Chromecast with Google TV

NVIDIA SHIELD

Android TV devices

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

LG smart TVs (2018-2021 models)

iPhone, iPad

Android mobile devices

Apple TV

Echo Show

You can also watch Amazon Freevee on a web browser through the Amazon website.