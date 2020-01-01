Best Amazon Prime Video Channels for Sports in 2020

Channels have become a big deal in streaming content nowadays. They are the closest thing to a la carte TV we've seen so far, and Amazon has been a leader in this area for years. Amazon Prime Video Channels give you flexibility and control over what you can watch. It has channels for all sorts of interests, including a great selection of sports options. If you don't know where to start when it comes to your favorite game, here are some options.

Loads of Live Baseball: MLB.TV

Live Sports: CBS All Access

Hit the Links: PGA Tour Live

Originals & Studio Shows: Sports Illustrated

Great for Gearheads: Motortrend

MLB.TV MLB.TV on Amazon Prime is an amazing way for sports fans to watch the most live baseball available anywhere. You get live out-of-market games, meaning you won't get your local teams or nationally-televised games. This Prime Channel does not offer any Single Team options, which are available only on MLB.com. However, you do get simple billing, easy integration into Fire TV devices, and cool extra features like X-Ray with live stats. View

CBS All Access CBS All Access is a natural fit for sports fans on Amazon Prime Video Channels. It gives you access to CBS Live sports by streaming your local CBS station. CBS offers live NFL, PGA, college basketball, and football, including SEC conference games. If you can't get your local NFL games on an antenna, this could be your go-to sports channel on Amazon Prime Video this fall. Limited Commercials $5.99 /mth Commercial Free $9.99 /mth Visit Site at CBS All Access

PGA Tour Live Golf fans on Amazon Prime Video Channels should check out PGA Tour Live. It includes almost 900 hours of golf coverage, including featured players and groups live. It also has a speed round option, with 10-minute versions of a round with a featured player. It's a great way to quickly get caught up on your favorite players, and you can get it on Amazon Prime Video Channels. View

Sports Illustrated Sports Illustrated is like an on-demand version of a sports network. It features original studio shows like Planet Futbol, the gambling show The Line, or The MMQB TV show. It also has documentaries, including exclusive SI Films. It even has major sports movies like the Rocky franchise or Eight Men Out. View

Motortrend Sports is more than just traditional athletics, and Motortrend on-demand revs up engines and your pulse. This Amazon Prime Video Channel features on-demand motorsports from both car and bike series. Additionally, Motortrend offers original series, like its signature show Roadkill, and popular classic motor TV series like American Chopper, Misfit Garage, and Mythbusters. View

Why Amazon Prime Video Channels?

Amazon Prime Video Channels are subscriptions that give you special content to watch through the Prime Video app, Fire TV devices, Fire Tablets, or on Amazon's website. You can add and remove channels as you wish, and everything is managed through your Amazon account. There are no contracts or cancellation fees. The only requirement is that you have an Amazon Prime membership .

Sports fans will feel right at home in Amazon Prime Video Channels. There are many sports related channels, including some of the top live sports available for streaming. Having them all packed into Amazon makes things easy, especially if you use Fire TV devices for streaming. Just remember that Amazon has many more channels , and you might find your unique sports interest covered, even if we don't list it here. Try out as many channels as you'd like, especially since you get a 7-day free trial when you first add a channel.

I am a huge fan of MLB.TV as a way to watch maximum baseball. I've been a subscriber of MLB.TV as far back as 2004. If you are a fantasy baseball player or want to follow a team that isn't local for you, this is the sports channel on Amazon Prime Video to start off your subscriptions.