How to watch 2023 NBA playoffs: stream, schedule, bracket and everything you need to know

After 82 games, the NBA playoffs are here to determine who is going to be crowned the 2023 NBA champion. With many of the game’s best players set to compete for that — including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo — you’re not going to want to miss a second of the action.

That's why we've put together this handy-dandy guide on just about everything you need to know on where, when and how to watch the 2023 NBA playoffs, from the play-in games for the final spots in the Eastern and Western Conference brackets all the way through to the NBA Finals. We've got the information on what channels have the games, the schedule (as we know it so far) and other key questions you may have.

It's going to be about two months of nearly non-stop NBA action until someone takes home the title, so let's get you ready for it all.

How to watch the NBA playoffs in the US

NBA playoff games are going to air on the combination of ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV throughout the playoffs, with the NBA Finals airing entirely on ABC.

ABC is one of the US' main four broadcast networks that are available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or a TV antenna. If you've moved away from traditional cable though to a live TV streaming service, ABC is available on popular services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

ESPN and TNT, meanwhile, are premium cable channels, but are widely available on both traditional cable TV subscriptions (double check with your local provider) and live TV streaming services. If you're looking for the latter, ESPN is available on DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (specifically Orange) and YouTube TV; TNT is available on DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (both Blue and Orange) and YouTube TV.

Then there is NBA TV, which while not available as a standard channel on DirecTV, FuboTV, Sling TV or YouTube TV, can be added as part of an add-on bundle on all the services. You can also access NBA TV broadcasts through NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), with plans ranging from $15-$20 a month.

Though ESPN did occasionally stream NBA games on ESPN Plus, it does not look like any of the NBA playoffs are going to be available through the sport-centric streaming service. But, if you want to watch these games online rather than on a traditional TV, a subscription with FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV does allow that.

How to watch NBA playoffs in the UK

Sky Sports is going to be the main home for the NBA playoffs in the UK, with games airing live on various Sky Sports channels (primarily the Main Channel and Arena). If you don't currently have Sky Sports, it's £24 per month on top of your standard Sky TV subscription , so you can get them bundled together for £46 if you're not already a subscriber.

There is going to be a free option to watch this year, but only for a handful of games. The BBC previously announced that it would broadcast two NBA playoff games through the first few rounds, one conference finals game and one NBA finals game. What games those are going to be are not known as of publication.

NBA League Pass (opens in new tab) is also an option for basketball fans in the UK.

How to watch the NBA playoffs from anywhere

The game of basketball has become a global phenomenon, so if you're not in the US and UK but want to be sure you can watch all of the action of the NBA playoffs, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like the Super Bowl and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is (opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

NBA playoffs schedule

The NBA playoffs officially tipoff on Tuesday, April 11, and then are set to run through June, with a potential game 7 of the NBA Finals already scheduled for June 18. Here is a look at the complete schedule. Note, the full schedule for first round games has not been announced at this time.

NBA playoffs Play-in games

Tuesday, April 11

Game 1: Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, TNT

Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, TNT

Wednesday, April 12

Game 3: Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT ESPN

Friday, April 14

Winner of Game 3 vs loser of Game 1, TBD, TNT

Winner of Game 4 vs loser of Game 2, TBD, ESPN

NBA playoffs First Round games

Saturday, April 15

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

East No. 7 seed vs Boston Celtics, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, ESPN

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, ESPN

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, ABC

Sunday, April 16

East No. 8 seed vs Milwaukee Bucks, TBD

West No. 8 seed vs Denver Nuggets, TBD

West No. 7 seed vs Memphis Grizzlies, TBD

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns, TBD

NBA playoffs Conference Semifinals

Begin May 1-2 (possibly as early as April 29-30)

NBA playoffs Conference Finals

Begin May 16-17 (possibly as early as May 14-15)

NBA Finals

Game 1: June 1

Game 2: June 4

Game 3: June 7

Game 4: June 9

Game 5 (if necessary): June 12

Game 6 (if necessary): June 15

Game 7 (if necessary): June 18

NBA playoffs bracket

Take a look at the 2023 NBA playoffs bracket as the playoffs get underway:

(Image credit: NBA)

NBA playoffs FAQs

Who made the 2023 NBA playoffs? Twelve teams, six each from the Eastern and Western conferences, have locked in their spots of the NBA playoffs based on their regular season records. There are also four teams in each conference still competing for the last two spots in the first round of the playoffs, which will be determined by a series of play-in games (more info on that below). Here are all the teams set to compete in the NBA playoffs: Eastern Conference: 1. Milwaukee Bucks

2. Boston Celtics

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

5. New York Knicks

6. Brooklyn Nets Play-in teams: Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls Western Conference: 1. Denver Nuggets

2. Memphis Grizzlies

3. Sacramento Kings

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Los Angeles Clippers

6. Golden State Warrios Play-in teams: Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder