Anthony Bourdain’s life gets doc treatment in ‘Roadrunner’ trailer

Anthony Bourdain was a world famous chef that entertained fans by travelling the world to sample different foods and culture. Three years after his sudden and tragic death, fans can get an inside look at Bourdain’s life and work with the new documentary Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, which just released a trailer.

The host of the immensely popular Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and a number of cooking related books, Bourdain committed suicide in 2018, which was a shock to many of his fans.

Roadrunner comes from Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville, whose previous films include the Mr. Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and 20 Feet from Stardom.

The trailer previews many of the different facets of Bourdain’s life, from his career as a chef to his love of travel and exploring cultures, as well as interviews with friends and colleagues who are able to offer a better look at his life behind the scenes, including his struggles with depression.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain will play exclusively in theaters on July 16. Watch the trailer below.

While the film will get an exclusive first-run in theaters, it will be made available to interested viewers on both cable and streaming platforms. CNN Films is an executive producer for Roadrunner, and has the rights for the television premiere on CNN, the network that aired Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. HBO Max also executive produced the film and will serve as its streaming home. No dates have been given for its TV or streaming premieres.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain will have its first screening on June 11 as part of the Tribeca Film Festival, which is offering the ability to purchase and stream the film for a limited time.

Old episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown are available to rent and watch on various platforms.