Mayans M.C. season 4: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

Mayans M.C. is ready to ride into season 4, as the biker drama from Elgin James and Kurt Sutter will have 10 brand new episodes for fans to enjoy this spring.

A spinoff of the popular series Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. debuted in 2018 with the titular biker crew taking the spotlight. The new show has received similar praise from critics as its predecessor and gave fans a chance to dive into the world that Sutter established.

Here is everything you need to know about Mayans M.C. season 4.

Mayans M.C. season 4 gets going on Tuesday, April 19, at 10 pm ET/PT. The show airs live on FX in the US and is then available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Mayans M.C. season 4 premiere will feature the first two episodes airing back-to-back, before shifting to one episode per week for the remainder of its 10 episode run.

UK fans of the show will be able to keep up with season 4 via Disney Plus.

Mayans M.C. season 3 recap

SPOILERS ahead if you are not caught up with Mayans M.C. through season 3.

The ground shifted for the entire Mayans M.C. club with the events of season 3. After refusing a dangerous demand to double drug deliveries, the Santo Padre M.C. finds themselves at odds with other factions of the club. EZ believes they can make moves against the other Kings of the club and bring it all under one King, Bishop. Of course the other leaders don’t go down without a fight.

After a failed attempt to kill Canche, one of the other clubs’ leader, all of the Mayans clubs decide to band together and go after Santo Padre. This all leads to the closing moments of the finale, where a collective force is attacking the Santo Padre headquarters.

Elsewhere, Galindo is suspicious of Emily’s relationship with EZ, ultimately attempting to kill her and getting Alvarez and Nestor to kill EZ. Both attempts fail and after a pair of Adelita’s protege’s spill another Galindo murder conspiracy to Mexican authorities, he is forced to go on the run. Unsurprisingly, Emily chooses not to go with him.

The other big relationship development involved EZ and Gabby. After Gabby broke it off with EZ, afraid his way of life was too dangerous, he says that he is ready to leave it all behind and go north with her. However, EZ’s father Felipe warns Gabby that his son will only pull her down if she leaves with him. Gabby takes this bit of advice and leaves without EZ.

You can check out FX’s official season 3 recap (in video form) right here:

What is the plot of Mayans M.C. season 4?

With everything that happened at the end of season 3, there’s going to be a lot of ground to cover in this brand new season. Here is the official synopsis for Mayans M.C. season 4:

"Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe after a heart wrenching betrayal."

Mayans M.C. season 4 trailer

It’s only a minute long trailer, but the first look at Mayans M.C. season 4 proves it is going to be an intense ride. Give the trailer a watch directly below:

Who is in the Mayans M.C. season 4 cast?

Here is the main cast for Mayans M.C. season 4:

JD Pardo as Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes

Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes

Edward James Olmos as Felipe Reyes

Danny Pino as Miguel Galindo

Carla Baratta as Luisa "Adelita" Espina

Michael Irby as Obispo "Bishop" Losa

Raoul Max Trujillo as Che "Taza" Romero

Richard Cabral as Johnny "Coco" Cruz

Emilio Rivera as Marcus Alvarez

Sarah Bolger as Emily Thomas

Frankie Loyal as Hank "Tranq" Loza

Joseph Lucero as Neron "Creeper" Vargas

Vincent Vargas as Gilberto "Gilly" Lopez

How to watch Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C. season 4 will air episodes first on the FX Network. A cable channel, FX is carried by many traditional pay-TV cable/satellite providers, though consumers should check their service to make sure their plan carries the network. FX is also carried on live TV streaming services including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you want to stream Mayans M.C. (either past seasons or the latest episodes the day after they air on FX), Hulu is the option for US consumers. In the UK you can find Mayans M.C. on Disney Plus.