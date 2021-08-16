‘The Walking Dead’ season 11: Release date, cast and everything else we know about the final season

After 10 seasons and plenty of shocking and heart-wrenching deaths, The Walking Dead is heading into its 11th and final season (even the undead need to rest at some point).

AMC debuted The Walking Dead in 2010. The series is based on Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel set in a post-apocalyptic world, much of which is overrun with zombies. A group of survivors must band together to survive, but the undead aren’t the only threats that they face.

The Walking Dead quickly became a fan favorite and at its height was considered among the best shows on TV. AMC has capitalized on that with a handful of spinoffs. You can bet that anticipation will be high for these final 24 episodes of The Walking Dead proper.

Here is everything that we know about The Walking Dead season 11.

Because of delays caused by the pandemic, season 10 was a weird one for The Walking Dead. The last of the original 16 episodes ordered for season 10 aired on Oct. 1, 2020, but an extra six episodes were added to the run after The Walking Dead creative team rethought how to handle the conclusion of the series.

These six episodes aired wrapped up on April 4 of this year, and covered the return of Lauren Cohan’s Maggie character after coming back in episode 16 of season 10. As Angela Kang told The Wrap in an interview, the original 16 episodes of season 10 was a conclusion to the arc of that season, with the additional six made to serve as a bridge to the final season.

We’ve reached the end of that proverbial bridge, with The Walking Dead season 11 set to air on AMC on Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

The first eight episodes are dated, running one a week from Aug. 22 until Oct. 10. After that The Walking Dead is expected to take a hiatus and the remaining 16 episodes of the final season will air in 2022.

What happened in ‘The Walking Dead’ season 10?

SPOILER ALERT if you aren’t caught up with The Walking Dead. We’re going to give a brief recap of the events of season 10 just below.

Season 10 focuses mostly on our main group of survivors as they continue to deal with the threat of the Whisperers and their leader Alpha. The end of the originally planned 16 episodes saw the group’s safe haven Alexandria devastated by the Whisperers, but they are ultimately defeated and Alpha killed by Negan. We then get the return of Maggie, leading her own group of survivors. Of course, Maggie and Negan have tension as he killed Glenn back in season 7.

The six episodes that finished out season 10 saw the group try to rebuild Alexandria while also encountering a new threat called the Reapers. Meanwhile, while tensions increase between Maggie and Negan, the season concluded with a flashback episode for Negan, filling in his backstory. The season ends as he finally accepts whatever fate the group decides for him.

The reapers appear to be the main antagonists as we head into the final season, with the first two episodes working as two-parter. But who knows how it will all shake out as The Walking Dead does like to throw a few twists and turns in along the way.

If you’re behind, here’s where you can find previous seasons of The Walking Dead to catch up.

Who is in ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 cast?

The Walking Dead has always been an ensemble show. This has allowed the show to either kill off major characters or have them exit the show on less violent terms but still keep the plot moving. We still have a number of long-term cast members making up our heroes, including Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon, Danai Gurira’s Michonne, Lauren Cohan’s Maggie (after a brief time away), Melissa McBride’s Carol, Christian Serratos’ Rosita, Josh McDermitt’s Eugene, Seth Gilliam’s Gabriel and Ross Marquand’s Aaron.

Other cast members for season 11 include Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Callan McAuliffe as Alden, Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko, Cooper Andrews as Jerry, Nadia Hilker as Magna, Cailey Fleming as Judith, Cassady McClincy as Lydia, Paola Lázaro as Princess, Dan Folger as Luke and Angel Theory as Kelly.

Angela Kang maintains her role as showrunner for The Walking Dead to close out the series.

How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11

So how do you tune in for the final season of The Walking Dead? If you want to watch it live on your TV, you will need either a cable subscription deal that includes the AMC network, or you need to be signed up for a vMVPD service that features the channel, like YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Philo.

If you’re going to be streaming later, access to AMC Plus is a good way to catch The Walking Dead after it airs on broadcast. AMC Plus is an add-on channel that is available via streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or The Roku Channel. You can also sign up for it directly if you want to watch it on your computer or mobile device.

If you happen to be a global fan of The Walking Dead, there's another way to watch the final season, and that is by using a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN routes the network traffic to and from your computer through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing for users to watch content on an encrypted feed.

Is this the end of ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise?

The Walking Dead series is ending, but The Walking Dead universe that AMC has created is still rolling along. There are currently two spin offs that have made their way to TV, Fear the Walking Dead, which is set to have its seventh season premiere on Oct. 17, and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, which will release its second season on Oct. 3.

But wait, there’s more. There are another two confirmed spin-off series coming down the pipe — Tales of the Walking Dead and one focused on fan-favorite characters Daryl and Carol. A Rick Grimes movie is also expected at some point. There are some rumors regarding other potential spin offs, but nothing confirmed at this time.