The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 —teaser, cast and everything we know about the TWD spinoff

When The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 debuted, fans were treated to a look inside apocalyptic Manhattan for the first time. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), still bitter enemies, were forced to band together to find Maggie's son in the urban jungle teeming with the undead. Their story continues in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2.

In season 2, Maggie and Negan are on opposite sides of the battle, but they're both fighting for the same things. At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Cohan noted that Negan is the person she's known the longest in her current sphere. "It's like the most upside-down marriage," she noted. "[Maggie and Negan are] on opposite sides of the coin, but still on the coin."

During their panel, showrunner Eli Jorné teased that fans will get to see Central Park this season, while cast member Gaius Charles said the show will be "dark, intense and ironic." Morgan chose "methane" as his word to describe the season, adding that "it's a gassy kind of year" (this is in reference to the use of rotting zombies to create methane to fuel the city).

Here's everything we know about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2.

There's no release date for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 right now, but we know it will premiere on AMC and AMC Plus in 2025. Stay tuned, we'll have updates about the premiere date right here as new information becomes available.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premise

Here's the premise of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 from AMC:

"The Walking Dead: Dead City follows fan-favorite characters Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined."

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 cast

The cast from the first season returns for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2. They include Lauren Cohan (The Boy) as Maggie Rhee, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Supernatural) as Negan, Gaius Charles (Friday Night Lights) as Pearly and Željko Ivanek (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as The Croat.

Joining the cast in season 2 are Keir Gilchrist (It Follows) as Benjamin Pierce, Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black) as Major Lucia Narvaez, Jake Weary (Oh, Canada) as Christos and Pooya Mohseni (See You Then) as Roksana.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 trailer

The first teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 arrived at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Take a look: