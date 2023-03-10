The Walking Dead: Dead City — cast, plot, teaser, everything we know about the Maggie and Negan spinoff

The world of The Walking Dead is expanding with the first of three new spinoffs coming to AMC. The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they venture to what’s left of New York City on a dangerous rescue mission.

Now that the main flagship series has come to an end, several characters’ stories will continue through spinoffs. The Maggie-Negan spinoff will be followed by The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon starring Norman Reedus, coming later this year, and then the as-yet-untitled Rick and Michonne series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. It’s an exciting time to be a member of the TWD Family with so many new shows on the horizon.

Here’s what you need to know about The Walking Dead: Dead City.

There's no release date for The Walking Dead: Dead City just yet, but it's expected to premiere in June 2023.

That would place the premiere of the new series either the week after or perhaps overlapping the midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead season 8. The final season of the original TWD spinoff premieres on May 14 and will be split into two six-episode halves.

We don't have release date information for UK viewers but as soon as it's available we'll have it here.

The Walking Dead: Dead City cast

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are familiar faces around the TWD Universe. Though their characters in The Walking Dead don't get along (Negan killed Maggie's husband in season 7), they played husband and wife in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Morgan played Wayne family patriarch Thomas Wayne and Cohan played his wife, Martha.

Cohan joined the show in season 2 and barring a brief departure from the series she was there through it all. Cohan is also known for roles in The Boy, Whiskey Cavalier and Mile 22.

Morgan might be best known for his role as the Winchester patriarch in Supernatural, but he's also starred in Watchmen, Grey's Anatomy and Rampage. He's also joining the cast of The Boys in season 4.

Joining Cohan and Morgan in Dead City are Gaius Charles (Friday Night Lights), Zeljko Ivanek (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Karina Ortiz (The Long Road Home), Jonathan Higginbotham (Shining Vale), and Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai'i).

Image 1 of 4 Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Walking Dead: Dead City (Image credit: Peter Kramer/AMC) Lauren Cohan in The Walking Dead: Dead City (Image credit: Peter Kramer/AMC) Gaius Charles in The Walking Dead: Dead City (Image credit: Peter Kramer/AMC) Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Trey Santiago-Hudson in The Walking Dead: Dead City (Image credit: Peter Kramer/AMC)

The Walking Dead: Dead City plot

Here’s the plot of The Walking Dead: Dead City from AMC:

"Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) travel into a postapocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

The Walking Dead: Dead City trailer

There's no trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City just yet, but you can watch a teaser for the new show and it reveals that Maggie's young son, Hershel, has been taken and Negan (presumably) is the key to getting him back. Take a look:

A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City

AMC is the home for all shows in The Walking Dead Universe and is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device. The biggest benefit of an AMC Plus subscription is that you’ll have the ability to view new episodes up to a week early.