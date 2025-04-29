The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 takes over New York ahead of premiere on May 4

The undead are taking over the Big Apple ahead of the May 4 premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2. One of the biggest events is a walker-themed takeover at the New York Mets game on April 29.

After a morning spent taking over the Empire State Building, Penn Station, PopUp Bagels, Radio City Music Hall and the AMC Networks Office, the walkers are heading to Citi Field to catch the New York Mets as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dead City stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will be throwing out the first pitch and Mets players will be taking batting practice with replica Lucille bats. Hordes of walkers be be on hand for photo ops and lots of exclusive merchandise will be given away.

The Mets are currently riding high after a massive 19-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday Night. They go into Tuesday's game as the first place team in the National League East with a 20-9 record on the season. The Diamondbacks are currently in 4th place in the NL West with a 15-13 record. The game begins at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT and fans can tune in on Dbacks.TV, SNY or MLB Network.

NYC is waking up to something new, and it’s not just the @nypost headlines. #DeadCity pic.twitter.com/fg414noOIpApril 29, 2025

After Dead City night at Citi Field, the fun continues on Wednesday, April 30, at the Paley Center Dead City screening and Q&A session. There will be red carpet arrivals and a screening of the season premiere, followed by a Q&A session with the cast.

It has been a busy week for the undead after walkers took part in the NYCRUNSBrooklyn Experience Half Marathon on Sunday and the Rooftop Films Special Advance Screening on Monday.

Here's the description of the upcoming season of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: "The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined. The series also stars Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim, Dascha Polanco, Kim Coates, amongst others."

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 returns Sunday, May 4, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC Plus.