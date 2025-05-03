How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 online or on TV

Maggie and Negan are at war in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, which is their default, and we'll see how it plays out when the show returns on Sunday, May 4.

Dead City is spin-off of The Walking Dead which follows enemies Maggie and Negan as they travel to New York City to search for the former's missing son.

The city is at war with itself, and with the zombies, and in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, Maggie and Negan are both key players in this conflict.

Here's how to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, and we'll also include information on streaming the first season if you need to catch up.



How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 in the US

There are two ways to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 in the US: on cable or on streaming.

On cable, you'll be able to see the show by tuning into AMC. Episodes will air on Sundays from Sunday, May 4 at 9 pm ET/PT.

If you don't already have access to AMC, you can use one of the live TV streaming services to catch it: Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV and Philo TV all offer it, with the latter being the cheapest.

Your other option is to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 online, and this option enjoys the same release schedule as the AMC cable channel.

The streaming service you can use to stream the show is AMC Plus, which costs $8.99 per month for a subscription.

You can sign up for AMC Plus here

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 in the UK

The release of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 in the UK will be a little later than in the US. At the moment, we simply know that it'll arrive in June, but we'll update you when we get more specific information.

We do know where Dead City season 2 will air, though: Sky TV. This is also where the first season is available to watch.

Sky TV starts at £15 for its Essential plan and that's the only one you'll need to use to watch The Walking Dead and its spin-offs, because it includes Sky Atlantic.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 by using the streaming service Stan. This is also where the first season of the spin-off is available to stream.

Episodes of Dead City season 2 will land on Stan every Monday from Monday, May 5. That's the day after they debut in the US.

A subscription to Stan starts at $12 per month. That's for the basic tier which only lets you stream in SD and $17 per month will let you watch Dead City season 2 in HD.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!