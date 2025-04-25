Savannah Bananas baseball invading TV screens all summer long: schedule
Check out "Banana Ball" all summer long.
If you're like me and you've tried to score tickets to see the Savannah Bananas play live to no avail, the team is offering fans a chance to watch 10 of their games on TV this summer. Here's everything you need to know.
The Savannah Bananas are taking their wild baseball show on the road this summer and ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast ten of their games live for fans at home. The Friday and Saturday games will also be simulcast on Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.
Here's the schedule, game times and game locations:
Saturday, April 26: Clemson, South Carolina, Memorial Stadium; 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2
Saturday, May 10: Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium; 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, ESPN2
Saturday, June 7: Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank of American Stadium; 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2
Saturday, June 28: Washington, D.C., Nationals Park; 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2
Saturday, July 5: Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park; 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN
Saturday, July 26: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Citizens Bank Park; 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2
Friday, August 1: Baltimore, Maryland, Camden Yards, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN
Saturday, August 2: Baltimore, Maryland, Camden Yards; 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN 2
Saturday, August 9: Denver, Colorado, Coors Field; 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN2
Friday, August 15: Chicago, Illinois, Rate Field; 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, ESPN2
Fans can also watch the five-part ESPN Plus original series, Bananaland, which takes fans behind the scenes of the storied franchise. There's also a Bananaland cruise fro
The Savannah Bananas' goal is to create "the greatest show in sports" with their rousing displays of sportsmanship, dance and other antics. The team was founded in 2015 and they play their own version of baseball, called Banana Ball, that makes each game fast and entertaining for fans. Each game has a two hour time limit, forcing players to move quickly while delivering memorable performances.
From choreographed dances, epic walk-up performances and uniforms that include kilts, the Savannah Bananas have created a name for themselves that has made them fan favorites and viral sensations on social media.
Seeing the Savannah Bananas play live is an unforgettable experience, but if you can't see them live this season, you can watch them on TV and get a sense of what all the buzz is about.
